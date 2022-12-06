In November 2020, I wrote “Shoebox Memories” asking as the pandemic deepened, how were your children handling it? I commented, “If we adults are bewildered, confused, saddened and (admittedly) more than a little scared, how must children feel? Will they have any pleasant memories of 2020-2021 when it is finally over?” It was heart wrenching to read that parents feared COVID was stealing their children’s childhoods.

I longed to be able to think of something – anything – that would help children hang on to their childhoods in this time when money is tight and so many childhood pleasures are denied them ... like visits with the grandparents, trips to theme parks, even birthday parties with their friends.

