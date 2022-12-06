In November 2020, I wrote “Shoebox Memories” asking as the pandemic deepened, how were your children handling it? I commented, “If we adults are bewildered, confused, saddened and (admittedly) more than a little scared, how must children feel? Will they have any pleasant memories of 2020-2021 when it is finally over?” It was heart wrenching to read that parents feared COVID was stealing their children’s childhoods.
I longed to be able to think of something – anything – that would help children hang on to their childhoods in this time when money is tight and so many childhood pleasures are denied them ... like visits with the grandparents, trips to theme parks, even birthday parties with their friends.
I was reminded of the comment that children often play more with the box it came in than the expensive toy inside. Few of us can afford that expensive toy but all you need is a shoebox. Label it with your child’s name and the year. Keep each box under your child’s bed, available to him whenever he wants or needs to lose himself in comforting reminders of happier times. Help your child collect items all year long to remind him of the good times even during this bad time – lots of photos like those of the goofy Christmas puppy grown into the protective companion sleeping at the foot of his bed every night, small toys or keepsakes, report cards, encouraging notes from teachers or coaches. Put a notepad and pen in there too and encourage your child to jot down memories from that year of bear hugs from grandpa to gentle kisses from grandma, pretty shells found at the beach when a welcome visit with cousins was finally possible again.
As your child grows up, the contents of each year’s shoebox will mature along with him and the memories of those simple pleasures will be with him for a lifetime. Someday when he has his own children, he can bring out those shoeboxes filled with memories of the little boy he was who grew into the man he is. Perhaps this is not as poetic as ‘saving time in a bottle’ but we can all save memories in a shoebox. The message for your child will be that it really is the little things that we hold close in our hearts that matter.
Sam Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.