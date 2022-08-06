Last weekend, the world of Star Trek became a little sadder with the passing of Nichelle Nichols, the beautiful and talented actress who portrayed Lieutenant (later Commander) Nyota Uhura in the original series and subsequent movies.

Nichols was a woman of many talents. Singer, dancer, actress, she was tapped to play Uhura, the communications officer on the bridge of the starship Enterprise. What you might not realize here in 2022, having a woman, not to mention a woman of color, on the bridge in a position of authority was a big deal. It wasn’t done.

Recommended for you