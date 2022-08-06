Last weekend, the world of Star Trek became a little sadder with the passing of Nichelle Nichols, the beautiful and talented actress who portrayed Lieutenant (later Commander) Nyota Uhura in the original series and subsequent movies.
Nichols was a woman of many talents. Singer, dancer, actress, she was tapped to play Uhura, the communications officer on the bridge of the starship Enterprise. What you might not realize here in 2022, having a woman, not to mention a woman of color, on the bridge in a position of authority was a big deal. It wasn’t done.
Her presence meant a lot to people. Whoopi Goldberg has gone on record stating how much it meant to see a Black woman on a television show in such a prominent role. Mae Jamison, formerly a NASA astronaut, credited Uhura with her desire to become an astronaut.
But at the end of the first season of Star Trek, Nichols almost left. According to Wikipedia, she’d been offered a part on Broadway, and she wanted to accept it. She went as far as telling the show’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, she was quitting. He begged her to take the weekend to think about it.
That weekend she attended a banquet held by the NAACP. While there, she was told a fan wanted to meet her. The fan was none other than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He told her how much he and his family loved the show. When she told him he was leaving, he urged her to rethink it, saying that “...for the first time on television, we will be seen as we should be seen every day, as intelligent, quality, beautiful, people who can sing dance, and can go to space, who are professors, lawyers.”
His words convinced her, and she remained a part of the Trek family.
When the show was canceled, Nichols teamed up with NASA to recruit women and minorities into the space program. Among those recruited were Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Air Force Colonel Guion Bluford, the first African American astronaut. Others followed them.
She, along with her fellow Trek actors, attended the christening of the first space shuttle, named (appropriately) Enterprise. Nichols appeared at countless conventions, only retiring after she was diagnosed with dementia in 2018.
People who met her have described her as a gracious and kind lady. Many of my writer friends, who also happen to be Trekkies, have posted loving tributes to her on Facebook.
I saw her on stage at a convention once. I don’t remember if I got to meet her. I’m sorry about that because I missed out getting to know a wonderful human being.
I think about Nichols, and all the lives she touched. More than I suspect even she realized. To some, it was a small part on a television show. Today, it would be no big deal to most people.
But in 1966 it mattered to a lot of people. People saw a future that they could be a part of in a positive way. Trek would go on breaking these barriers in subsequent shows and movies. But it was Nichelle Nichols who first blazed that trail.
Nichols will live on in reruns and movies, and in the hearts and minds of those who saw in her a bright future, filled with promise.
She continues to be an inspiration.