When scholars try to explain homelessness, even those of us who know something about the subject usually need help staying awake. Professor Gregg Colburn and data scientist Clayton Ardern are exceptions. They begin by asking why California has more homelessness than Texas, and why New York has more homelessness than West Virginia.
We see people on the street and think of drug use, mental illness, or poverty, when the most significant factors are rent prices and vacancy rates. Vacancy rates are high in places such as Detroit, where people left town to seek jobs elsewhere.
My experience in Maryland is a good example. Cumberland County, Maryland (on the edge of Appalachia) is poor and has more vacant housing than counties near the DC border, yet contrary to what common sense would suggest, the wealthier counties have more homelessness.
Some housing scholars use the example of the children’s game of musical chairs to help us understand this issue. Every child has a chair. They stand up and one chair is removed. On a signal, all rush to find a seat. One child, usually the weakest or disabled, will be left standing. The only reason anyone is without a chair is because there aren’t enough of them. Applying this concept to homelessness, with a shortage of affordable housing, a number of people are guaranteed to become homeless. People flow to San Francisco and other super cities for jobs, but if the cities fail to deliver the infrastructure — utilities, roads, or housing — necessary to support the new population, homelessness is inevitable.
How does this apply to Florida and Highlands County? Using ads and other means, Florida encourages people to “come on down,” which they do at the rate of about 1,000 per day. If we were smart, we would pull the ads until we could catch up with the infrastructure and housing needs. Yet, policy makers have failed to address the root cause of our crisis.
If we were able to ask Adam Smith (1723-1790) for solutions, he might say, “Don’t worry, my law of supply and demand will kick in, and the product in demand would result in more building.” He would not know that our building industry has been broken for some time. Today, the biggest road block (among many) is small groups of objectors who don’t want affordable housing in their neighborhoods. The result is that the U.S. is now millions of homes short of what our population needs.
Closer to home, a few years ago, a group of homeless people set up a camp in the woods to the rear of Aldi’s. It was only a few steps away from expired food in Aldi’s dumpster. A few months later, the landowner complained, and several vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office arrived to shut down the camp.
In some places, making homelessness less visible has come to define “success.” In Frederick, Maryland, where I lived before retiring, they proposed the “reservation” theory, named after our history of forcing Native Americans onto reservations.
The goal was to gentrify downtown Frederick by moving homeless people out of town. Once again, when leaders can’t deal with the root cause, they look for ways to make the problem go away.
A new approach is shed housing, a stripped-down version of tiny houses. Birmingham, Alabama’s mayor, Randall Woodfin, announced a plan to purchase 100 sheds for the city’s unhoused population. A shed from Home Depot is better than a tent, but a real house must have HVAC, kitchens, wiring, and plumbing.
Pretending that the missing chair is not missing is also an international solution. The road from the Manila Airport to downtown luxury hotels bisects a large squatter area. Former Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos built a corridor of wall-to-wall upscale townhouses lining each side of the road, and most visitors did not know what was shielded from their view.
Orlando and other Florida cities are trying to enact rent control. I try to explain to my liberal friends that rent control does not address the root cause of our affordable housing problem, and it can reduce the number of rental units available because it is less attractive for landlords to enter or stay in the rental market.
Last year, I suggested that Highlands County adopt inclusionary zoning. That remains on the top of my solution list. For more on inclusionary zoning, visit flhousing.org.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.