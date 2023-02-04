When scholars try to explain homelessness, even those of us who know something about the subject usually need help staying awake. Professor Gregg Colburn and data scientist Clayton Ardern are exceptions. They begin by asking why California has more homelessness than Texas, and why New York has more homelessness than West Virginia.

We see people on the street and think of drug use, mental illness, or poverty, when the most significant factors are rent prices and vacancy rates. Vacancy rates are high in places such as Detroit, where people left town to seek jobs elsewhere.

