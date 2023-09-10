We don’t have enough money to solve our traffic congestion. We currently rely heavily on gas taxes at the pump to pay for our roads. Gasoline tax revenue is far short of what we need to fund our road maintenance and road improvement. Each of our cities and counties need more ways to pay for all these road improvements we so desperately need.
The gas tax has a good reason for existence. Democrats and Republicans both love taxing gasoline at the pump. The Democrats love a gas tax because it punishes people who drive large trucks and SUVS, which contribute to global warming. The Republicans love a gas tax because it’s not an income tax. It’s a user tax.
In Florida, both Democrats and Republicans traditionally favored higher taxes on gasoline. Our tourists and winter guests pay a lot in gas tax and therefore make year-round residents’ overall taxes lower. About 50% of Florida’s gas tax is paid for by tourists compared to the national average of less than 20%. Consequently, when our state legislature recently created a gas tax holiday, a disproportionate benefit went to tourists, not Floridians.
If gas is $4 a gallon, how much of that is federal, state, and local tax? Do you have any idea? Probably not. That’s why politicians love gas taxes.
Florida charges 27 cents per gallon. The federal government receives another 18 cents. Counties in Florida can charge no more than about 12 cents. That’s a total of 57 cents per gallon of gas. In Lake and Sumter counties, the local government has chosen to only assess 7 cents per gallon of gas, while in Polk and Highlands they have chosen to assess the full 12 cents per gallon.
Wouldn’t it be logical for our counties to be able to raise their gas tax another 10 cents a gallon, which would be only a small increase on $4 a gallon tax? The increase in taxes to fund our roads would be disproportionally paid for by tourists. The alternative is local governments increasing your sales tax or property tax.
Your state legislature is aware of the need for more money for roads but will not approve enabling legislation allowing counties the choice of whether to add another 10 cents a gallon to the fuel pump. That’s a tax increase, your state legislator says. They are against tax increases while touting Florida’s rapidly growing population.
Interestingly, the state legislature now increases the state gas tax every year with inflation but has prohibited the counties from doing so. So, the claim to be against tax increases falls a bit flat.
We should index federal, state and local gas taxes to inflation. If we had allowed indexing in 1982, we would have twice the money to fix our roads from the gas tax that we have today.
The position by the state legislature to not index county gas taxes or allow a larger local option gas tax creates a silly situation. Should we fund our roads with a tax that is 50% paid for by tourists or from property tax increases that are paid almost entirely by people who live here. Shouldn’t this be a simple choice?
Readers, where should the money come from to fix our roads? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .