We don’t have enough money to solve our traffic congestion. We currently rely heavily on gas taxes at the pump to pay for our roads. Gasoline tax revenue is far short of what we need to fund our road maintenance and road improvement. Each of our cities and counties need more ways to pay for all these road improvements we so desperately need.

The gas tax has a good reason for existence. Democrats and Republicans both love taxing gasoline at the pump. The Democrats love a gas tax because it punishes people who drive large trucks and SUVS, which contribute to global warming. The Republicans love a gas tax because it’s not an income tax. It’s a user tax.

Recommended for you