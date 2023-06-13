Column
Saving Florida’s Environment
On May 25, the now right-leaning Supreme Court decided a case in Idaho that could be a gamechanger for Florida. The action limited the federal government’s ability to police water pollution in certain wetlands. It was a victory for property owners who would like to exploit wetlands at the expense of larger clean water environmental concerns facing our society.
Experts expect that millions of acres of wetlands will no longer be under federal jurisdiction. We don’t have any maps yet, but we can expect that Florida will be hit hard. Our state has many wetlands. The more we lack federal oversight to prevent filling in wetlands, the less polluted water will be filtered before it reaches places suffering from fish kills in our coasts.
People come to Florida to see our beautiful wading birds. If filling in wetlands eliminates shallow water needed for birds, such as the colorful roseate spoonbill, developers may prosper at the expense of our environment.
Wetlands also defend against flooding. Reducing our defense when more rising water and storms are expected is not a smart strategy.
What can we do to save Florida’s environment?
I see two actions that we need to support now. We must replace the missing federal regulations with local laws, and we must help our residents appreciate and advocate for our environment.
In the short term, I hope that the local governments in Highlands County will quickly assign their brightest staff to develop policies that will replace those the Supreme Court killed.
In the long term, we need to work toward getting Floridians out of their air-conditioned homes and cars and into our outdoor parks, where they might experience and become advocates for our environment.
When I retired to Sebring, I took on the ridiculous goal of taking a photograph of every bird in Florida. I have thousands of photographs, and I am nowhere close to that goal. In the process, I spend time learning about birds and other animals. Here are some suggestions for how News-Sun readers can do the same.
First, join the Highlands County Audubon Society. They have group tours during the cool months led by folks who can teach you about what you might see. Then read every article by New-Sun columnist Dorothy Harris.
Florida has many parks in our area. An easy first stop is our Highlands Hammock Park. Highlands Audubon donated a blind to observe scrub jays, a bird unique to Florida. Ask for directions at the entrance.
One of my favorite parks is the Circle B Bar Reserve, near Lakeland. It offers tram rides useful to those with walking limitations. As you go in, check the tall trees for great horned owls. In addition to birds, look for the bobcat I found there.
Speaking of owls, some of the most difficult to see are burrowing owls. They are our smallest owl and the only Florida owl that lives underground. The city of Cape Coral will give you a map of sites.
An easy drive from Highlands County Is Everglades City, known as the gateway to Ten Thousand Islands. Go on a National Park Service boat tour to the islands.
Near Immokalee, you will find Corkscrew, a reserve the State Audubon Society owns. Friends with battery powered wheelchairs found the elevated wooden trails fully repaired from the last storm. Expect to see all the usual birds and the painted bunting, the most colorful bird in Florida.
These suggestions are a small sample. When you know more about Florida, please contact our elected officials and tell them that Florida is too special to be destroyed.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.