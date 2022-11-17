Be cautious if you’re sipping your coffee right now because I’m about to drop some shocking news. Christmas is exactly six weeks away. I’ll give you a moment to recoil in stunned shock, unless of course you’re one of those festive type people who wait all year for this season.
If you belong to that tribe, you are already well on your way to shopping, wrapping, decorating and menu planning. Please feel free to stop reading now as this column today is for those of us who get caught unawares of this annual holiday each year. These are my people apparently.
The holiday season surprises me each year, which is peculiar because I should have a count down of sorts going on. For many reasons I find that between all the work-related festivities, end-of-year efforts and the hustle and bustle, I always find myself running out of time.
Typically, a Christmas Eve service followed by a quiet, relaxed holiday at our home with a nice breakfast after opening presents and traditional dinner were the normal routine. As kids grow up and life changes, the holiday will look different in the years to come. Right now, I’m at a loss to what sort of theme fits this new reality.
Reconsidering how to handle the holiday also makes me pause on the decorating and shopping. Will I be home or away? Call me a grinch but if I’m not going to be in the house, I see no point in decorating the space. You would be correct to say I’d get to enjoy it in the interim, but with work schedules and busy outings, rarely would this occur.
This year we may have the adult kids back home and that of course means it will be time to décor up in all the ways. That will be super fun and I would enjoy that immensely. Of course, the cats will also be delighted and show their joy by actively climbing the tree and turning our tiled home into the south’s largest feline hockey rink for at least several weeks.
There is nothing quite like dropping into bed absolutely exhausted for five or six hours of sleep only to hear the opening ceremony of jingling as the climb commences. Soon the chirping begins – it’s sort of like a Zamboni keying up- and then the crash. If the ornament is unfortunate enough to fail as a puck, no worries. The climb just recommences until a suitable puck lands well. At that point it’s like the Philly Flyers are body checking themselves into the walls and furniture of my home. If it’s a really festive night, I may get jumped on as an ornament is delivered to my bed before the meow is off for a new plaything.
While I enjoy the intensity of a rousing hockey game, I’d rather be rink side than in bed trying to slumber while the game is ongoing. As the dingo has aged, she has ceased to join in the fun, so she’ll stay out of the penalty box for the most part. Heirloom ornaments are a thing of the past but even undecorated, the tree is the most festive part of the holiday in this house.