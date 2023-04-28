Proponents of a controversial bill in the Florida legislature claim that House Bill (HB) 677 and its companion bill, Senate Bill (SB) 564, will cut costs for Florida businesses. What the bill’s advocates aren’t saying: These savings would only be realized by large national retailers, like Walmart, that do business in our state. The bill will come at a steep cost for small businesses and consumers – the lifeblood of Florida’s economic ecosystem.

As the CEO of a Florida-based business that was built by Florida credit unions and facilitates payments – the movement of commerce – for credit union members, I am gravely concerned about these bills. When I look at SB 564 and HB 677, I see proposals to penalize small businesses, increase the cost of doing business and complicate the process of paying for basically everything in the state of Florida.

