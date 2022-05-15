“I would guess by now your mailbox is filling up with responses due to your column appearing this morning. I feel your feeble attempt at deflecting responsibility from the president is very misguided. While everyone is entitled to an opinion, I would hope a career journalist such as yourself would consider all the facts involved before pronouncing our current president free of blame for our current condition.
“While some of your points concerning domestic oil production may be true, do you really think that oil companies would be as cautious as you say if Biden would pledge his support of the industry instead of presenting himself as oil’s biggest detriment to a future?
“And combining with this persona he asks our adversaries Venezuela and the Arab cartel to help cover his policy mistakes. Sure seems idiotic to me. Canceling pipelines and leases that are the energy sector’s future won’t inspire confidence or investment by the oil industry. Sure seems idiotic to me.” – T
T, thanks for your note. Indeed, my mailbox filled up as you suspected. We agree that the oil industry could use some encouragement. I suggested price supports for oil like we do for corn or wheat. Chevron just reported $6 billion in profits, up from $1 billion last year, but only increased production by 10%. The free market is reluctant to invest heavily in fossil fuels. They could use some encouragement.
Where we disagree is that I believe free markets primarily drive prices and supply, not governments. Under Donald Trump, the number of operating oil rigs in America fell to just 247 in 2020. Was he anti-fossil fuel? Under Biden, operating rigs have dramatically increased to over 700. Is he pro-fossil fuel?
You go on to comment further.
“When you add the other issues this president has created or aggravated a better picture if idiocy emerges. His withdrawal from Afghanistan, his disrespectful behavior at the homecoming of the service members he got killed during the withdrawal, the fact that some world leaders no longer even take his phone calls, his lack of influence over foreign leaders of Russia, North Korea and China.
“His inconsistent handling of COVID, his unbelievably harmful border policies (getting border personnel injured and killed), sending of illegal immigrants to all areas of our country with the exception of DC and Delaware, all of the US immigration laws and regulations completely ignored. If you review his record with any objectivity of his positions and decisions during his career, he is wrong the overwhelming majority of the time.
“His worst is yet to come when he allows Iran to have nuclear weapons. Seems to scream idiot to me as well as dishonesty. Something that not only should be a journalistic wake-up call and frankly should scare the pants off of you is the creation of the ‘disinformation commission’ headed by political partisan hacks.” – T.
T, I think it is possible President Joe Biden will end up in the bottom third of U.S. presidents. I don’t think he should run for reelection. But, I also believe Donald Trump will also end up in the bottom third, and he too, should not run for reelection.
That both of these men are the two leading candidates for president in 2024 is puzzling. The Democrats and Republicans both have much better to offer America, and I hope they do.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .