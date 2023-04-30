Since the tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999, the landscape of school safety and security across the nation has changed dramatically. In Florida, more substantial school campus hardening directives were issued by the Department of Education in the wake of the mass shooting of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
I understand that these are difficult but necessary topics to discuss. Early in my education career, I never imagined that as a school district superintendent, I would ever have the responsibility to oversee safety measures to the extent that we in the nation must now have in place. In Highlands County, we are now beginning a new program for an additional layer of school security in our district. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to share information about our implementation of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program.
The School Board of Highlands County has taken a significant step toward ensuring the safety and security of its students and staff by partnering with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to implement the Guardian Program. This initiative was created in response to the tragic events that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people lost their lives.
Named after Coach Aaron Feis, a staff member who sacrificed his life to save others during the Parkland shooting, the Guardian Program is a voluntary program that trains and arms personnel on school campuses to aid in the prevention of and response to active assailant incidents.
In a recent update on this program, Tim Leeseberg, School Board of Highlands County director of Safety and Security, shared, “Our School Guardians will be personnel who have voluntarily applied to be a support if a response to an active threat is needed. It is essential to note that Guardians do not replace the full-time Highlands County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies or Sebring Police Department School Resource Officers we already have on every campus. Instead, the Guardians will serve as an added layer of security should the need arise.”
As you can imagine, this program’s qualification and training process is highly stringent. To become a Guardian, individuals volunteering must complete and pass a psychological screening as well as a rigorous 144-hour training provided by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, these volunteers must complete firearm instruction and pass an accuracy test with an 85% score or above. Guardians will undergo ongoing training throughout their service and must recertify annually. The rigid requirements for becoming a Guardian ensure that only the highest qualified and trained individuals are entrusted with this critical responsibility.
The Guardian Program is a top priority for Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education. Since its inception after the Parkland tragedy, there have been additional legislative expansions to the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program to strengthen the impact of this security measure. The School Board of Highlands County is committed to implementing the Guardian Program as efficiently and effectively as possible to provide the highest level of campus security for staff, students, and visitors.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, in discussing the implementation of school Guardians, shared, “We look forward to working with the school district to increase the amount of security and safety on every public school campus. The Guardian Program has shown to be an effective way to keep our students safe.”
I am thankful to Sheriff Paul Blackman for his support for this initiative. In my role, I meet and talk regularly with school district superintendents from across Florida. By doing so, I have found that in Highlands County, we are blessed tremendously to have a strong partnership with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Every day on our campuses, the deputies, as well as officers from the Sebring Police Department, work diligently to keep schools safe. I am confident that this new program will add another layer to the security we already have in place if needed.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.