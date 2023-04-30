Since the tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999, the landscape of school safety and security across the nation has changed dramatically. In Florida, more substantial school campus hardening directives were issued by the Department of Education in the wake of the mass shooting of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

I understand that these are difficult but necessary topics to discuss. Early in my education career, I never imagined that as a school district superintendent, I would ever have the responsibility to oversee safety measures to the extent that we in the nation must now have in place. In Highlands County, we are now beginning a new program for an additional layer of school security in our district. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to share information about our implementation of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program.

