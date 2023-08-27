The 2023-2024 school year is off to a strong start. We have welcomed over 12,000 students and over 1,700 staff members. Classes are well underway, sports competitions have begun, and clubs and organizations are kicking off the new year on campuses across the district. The new year brings much anticipation and excitement as the School Board of Highlands County (SBHC) looks to build on last year’s successes. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to share some of those success stories and add a glimpse into the year ahead.

At the start of the school year, I visited each campus to welcome back school staff as well as the departments at our district office. This year, I individualized each welcome message to shine a light on the many successes at each campus. In doing so, I spent much time reflecting on how appreciative I am of each employee and how integral every individual’s role is to educate the children of Highlands County.

