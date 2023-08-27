The 2023-2024 school year is off to a strong start. We have welcomed over 12,000 students and over 1,700 staff members. Classes are well underway, sports competitions have begun, and clubs and organizations are kicking off the new year on campuses across the district. The new year brings much anticipation and excitement as the School Board of Highlands County (SBHC) looks to build on last year’s successes. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to share some of those success stories and add a glimpse into the year ahead.
At the start of the school year, I visited each campus to welcome back school staff as well as the departments at our district office. This year, I individualized each welcome message to shine a light on the many successes at each campus. In doing so, I spent much time reflecting on how appreciative I am of each employee and how integral every individual’s role is to educate the children of Highlands County.
Our Transportation Department safely transported over 6,000 students per day last year, covering 1.5 million miles and making over 22,000 stops. To do so safely and efficiently is an immense accomplishment. Once school resumed, our students were served by our Food and Nutrition Services Department each day. In sharing my welcome message with that department’s staff, we celebrated their success in supplying healthy and nutritious meals to students beyond what many may realize.
We served over 2.3 million meals during breakfast, lunch, and supper. Additionally, over 38,000 snacks were provided. Healthy meals help support learning and student success, and ample evidence exists to celebrate that at each school. It would be impossible to include every celebration in this month’s article, so I will share some of the successes we will build upon in the coming year.
As I visited each faculty and staff during the pre-week, we celebrated achievements on various student assessments and other school accomplishments. For example, the FAST Assessment (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking) garnered scores in many of our schools that exceeded the district average, and, in some schools, scores exceeded the state average in English Language Arts (ELA) and/or mathematics in one or more grade levels. Additionally, some schools’ scores on the Florida BEST (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Assessment exceeded the state and district average.
Students in Highlands County schools are allowed to choose more rigorous courses of study, and last year, 627 students enrolled in one or more Advanced Placement (AP) classes. Over 880 AP exams were taken, and the pass rate for Highlands County students exceeded the state average by 6% and the national average by over 11%. In addition to AP coursework, we had 85 students enroll in one or more International Baccalaureate (IB) classes. These students took 114 IB subject area exams and had a pass rate of 74% on this extremely rigorous assessment.
One of the best indicators of success after high school is whether a student has access to and success in high-level coursework. In addition to the previously mentioned AP and IB classes, many students enrolled in dual-enrollment college courses. In total, Highlands County students sought 618 college credit courses, with an impressive pass rate of 97%. In fact, many of the Class of 2023 who received their high school diploma also graduated in the spring with their college associate’s degree.
In other areas of opportunity, we will also build on student achievement through our Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program courses throughout the upcoming school year. Our CTE pathway allows students to earn valuable industry certifications beginning as early as middle school. Last year, almost 700 students earned one or more industry certifications, and we hope to increase that number this year by expanding our CTE options.
I would be remiss if I did not mention other areas that were celebrated when I visited schools. Our teachers and staff work hard to nurture well-rounded students who excel in the classroom as well as in other areas. On my visits, we cheered for many sports accomplishments, including state playoff appearances, and celebrated students rising to state-level leadership positions in organizations such as Future Farmers of America.
Our combined efforts in the district aim to see all students successfully walk across the graduation stage. At graduation, they will all wear the cap and gown of their school colors but after graduation, their attire will vary greatly. Some will dress for college or trade school classes, others will wear clothing that aligns with their chosen occupation, and others will proudly wear the uniform of our nation’s military. Whatever their chosen path, our over-arching goal is for each student to be successful. Recognizing and celebrating last year’s successes and accomplishments helps advance that goal.
While my purpose for visiting every campus and department was to welcome our SBHC family back and lift their spirits by highlighting their achievements, I realized that by doing so, I was personally uplifted during the process. I am excited to see what our students and staff will achieve in 2023-2024, and I look forward to sharing updates with you as our calendar moves forward. Please look for my Superintendent’s Corner here in the Highlands News-Sun and follow us on Facebook to see firsthand all the remarkable things happening in Highlands County schools.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.