Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy this morning followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.