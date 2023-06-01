With my child now an adult, I have departed from those natural rhythms of lower education. It’s been a bunch of years since I’ve had to plan lunches, check homework or chill in a pickup line or parking lot waiting to pick up a kid from practice. If you’re still in this span of life, enjoy it because on the back end you realize that while the days are long, the time is just so short.

As coworkers and friends have shared graduation photos and activities, I can’t help but reflect on the end of the instructional year. School ending in May was foreign to me when my own child began her schooling. In the region where I grew up, we weren’t released until sometime in late June. Whether that was because of all the snow days or simply a reflection of that educational calendar, I honestly can’t say. What I do recall is sweltering in the classrooms and on the bus as this was before central air conditioning.

