With my child now an adult, I have departed from those natural rhythms of lower education. It’s been a bunch of years since I’ve had to plan lunches, check homework or chill in a pickup line or parking lot waiting to pick up a kid from practice. If you’re still in this span of life, enjoy it because on the back end you realize that while the days are long, the time is just so short.
As coworkers and friends have shared graduation photos and activities, I can’t help but reflect on the end of the instructional year. School ending in May was foreign to me when my own child began her schooling. In the region where I grew up, we weren’t released until sometime in late June. Whether that was because of all the snow days or simply a reflection of that educational calendar, I honestly can’t say. What I do recall is sweltering in the classrooms and on the bus as this was before central air conditioning.
For those out of the know, bus windows mostly didn’t work well. Some of you might remember the sweet celebration of realizing your seat’s window properly slid on its track. Can you still hear the “shoop” from the window dropping as you pushed in the metal brackets? The window down, you and your seat mate now could get a full measure of breeze and you’d be able to wave your hands out the window. If I close my eyes a moment, I’m 9 years old again and leaning in just the right way to get the wind from the seat in front of me to blow through my hair. Just think of all the kids riding home with parents who don’t get to have those experiences or take part in the chorus of 100 Bottles of Beer.
I can’t say I walked a mile to school, uphill, both ways, because it was more like six-tenths of a mile per Google. We did hike it in the snow however, and I’m sure there was a decent grade because we enjoyed riding our bikes down it during the summer months. I also enjoyed picking the wild raspberries that grew along the roadside as I meandered home, spitting the dirt off them so they weren’t as gritty to the palate. I couldn’t use my color-coordinated water bottle to wash them off because people didn’t drink water from bottles back then. Regarding locally sourced produce, we also picked and ate the huge blackberries, following beaten-down paths from the ranging black bears to get to the bushes still ripe with fruit.
Where I grew up, kids walked to the bus stop in all types of weather and waited. We stood in the rain, snow, storms, or heat until the bus came. If for some reason your bus driver got sick or lost, you figured it out not by text alert but by waiting a half hour before you walked all the way back home again. We learned to walk slowly because if you delayed long enough parents would tell you to just stay home for the day.
When summer finally arrived at the end of June, we were ready for the freedom and boredom of summer as free-range young’uns.