As I type this in the middle of the week, I’m in a hotel in Las Vegas. I’m here attending my first live writing workshop in over two years.
The workshop itself has been fabulous. I’ve learned so much my head is spinning. I’ve spent hours writing and reading other people’s stories. Overall, that alone makes it a successful trip.
When the time for the trip neared, I began to be concerned about my right knee, which regular readers of this space may recall isn’t doing as well as it could. I strained it somehow and I’ve been undergoing physical therapy to strengthen it and get it back to normal.
This was an issue because, as anyone who’s been to Vegas can attest, a lot of walking is involved. The hotel I’m staying at is huge and it can be a hike to get from point A to point B.
A friend of mine suggested I rent a scooter to get around this week. Intrigued, I did a Google search online and discovered there’s a thriving scooter rental business in the city. Another friend helped me find a good company and I managed to rent one for the time I’d be in Vegas.
When I got to the hotel, the scooter was waiting for me. One of the bellhops gave me a crash course on how to drive the thing and I was left with it to navigate myself in my new vehicle, hopefully without running an unwary hotel guest down.
As I type this, I have managed not to collide with anyone. Walls and doorways? Yes, I’ve managed to run into those. I even ran over my own foot at one point, trying to get the scooter out of my room. Fun times.
None of this is the fault of the scooter, which thankfully has sturdy bumpers and can turn on a dime. No, I must admit that it my inexperienced self that is causing the minor mayhem. It should give one pause that people with scooters aren’t given a driver’s test before being let loose on the things.
But it’s been immensely helpful in getting around. I’ve had to learn how to get in and out of my hotel room on the scooter – there’s a trick to catching the door and holding it open just long enough to zip out. Because elevators aren’t exactly roomy, I’ve had to back out of them when I reach my destination. Fortunately people know to get out of the way and as I’ve said, I haven’t committed vehicular battery. Yet.
Today I thought I could manage two short walks – one to a place for breakfast, and then another to a restroom during a break in the workshop. This turned out not to be very smart, as by the time I was heading back to our meeting room my knee proceeded to let me know it wasn’t happy. It reassured me on the one hand that I hadn’t rented the scooter in vain. It’s also annoying that I need it.
On Friday I turn the scooter in at the front desk so that its rightful owner can pick it up. I will bid a fond farewell to my Vegas companion. Without it I probably couldn’t have pulled off this workshop. That alone is reason to be thankful.
Just be kind to those you see on scooters and give them plenty of room to maneuver. Remember, no driver’s test is required. They let just about anyone on one of those things. After all, they let me drive one, didn’t they?