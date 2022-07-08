When God finds a soul penetrated with a living faith, He pours into it His grace and blessings plentifully. This statement seems to describe George E. Sebring, who founded Sebring, Florida in 1912. Sebring’s Historical Society gives this information of George, who was the verbal portrait of an ideal man. He was very wealthy, purchasing 10,000 acres of property in the area around Lake Jackson. The town would be a clean wholesome place where no alcoholic beverages would be sold or allowed. George insisted upon a clause banning the manufacture, possession or sale of alcohol in every property deed. He gave parcels of land to any congregation who wished to build a church. He wanted it for retiring Christian workers, and to find rest in their later years. He gave parcels of land to any congregation who wished to build a church and offered land for a Jewish synagogue. Today there are 71 churches and 30 denominations in Sebring; it sounds like the epitome of America’s hometown.
The purpose of this piece was to show Sebring was established as an idyllic hometown to be proud of.
Then I was confronted with this newspaper article, “Council hosts lively discussion on burlesque show” – rethinking my research at the Sebring Historical Society I recalled the convictions of George E. Sebring. “He wanted retiring Christian pastors, teachers, missionaries, to find rest in their later years.” Today’s Sebring is not what he envisioned. I wonder what George would think of Sebring today? The Bible was not mentioned once in the Sebring Historical Society, but these are all biblical principles.
Sebring’s city fathers have made an agreement with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency to open an Irish pub on the ground floor and a “boutique” hotel – defined as a “small stylish and urban” on the second floor of 209 Circle Park Drive. Councilwoman (Terry) Mendel spoke of maintaining a “family feel” for the city but she didn’t think the show was appropriate for the city or the downtown. The definition of burlesque performances of today on the website listed in the article (an address to the article, I wouldn’t print because it is not fit to be seen, states) “they are less about making fun of people and more about celebrating the female body and sexuality with ideas and perspectives that play homage to its history. Modern burlesque includes not only ‘striptease’ (that was pointed out by Microsoft’s editor as possibly offensive to my reader,) also comedy acts and even drag performances.”
Burlesque is offensive to me and should be to every moral person with a right and wrong judgment of human action and character. Along with teaching, exhibiting goodness and correct behavior, and conforming to the standards of what is just and right and virtuous.
Proverbs 23:29 -33: “Who hath woe? who hath sorrow? who hath contentions? who hath babbling? who hath wounds without cause? who hath redness of eyes? They that tarry long at the wine; they that go to seek mixed wine. Look not thou upon the wine when it is red, when it giveth his colour in the cup, when it moveth itself aright. At the last it biteth like a serpent, and stingest like an adder. Thine eyes shall behold strange women, and thine heart shall utter perverse things.”
My heart aches for George if he were to come back today. This is not what he envisioned for Sebring. I am sick to my stomach. I think he would be, too.
George would say, “Burlesque is not for Sebring.”
Betty Hendsbee is a Sebring resident.