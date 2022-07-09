It just so happens that I possess a few quirky traits that cause some people to raise their eyebrows and ask the question, “Is she normal?”
The short answer is, “No.” I have never made the claim to be normal to anyone.
Part of this comes from the fact that I am a writer, and I am convinced that writers see the world a little differently than other people. For example, you might read an account in the Bible such as the instructions God gave the Israelites concerning cities of refuge and contemplate how justice was accomplished with such a setup.
Me? As a writer, I see all that, then ask the question, “How come there’s no record of someone fleeing to one of these cities?” and then write a story about it.
Another way I’m not normal? I can’t stand raisins or pickles. This has definitely marked me as abnormal by at least one member of my family. To further confound them, I do like grapes and cucumbers, but can’t stand their alternate state.
(If you also don’t like pickles or raisins, welcome to not being normal. No T-shirts yet but stay tuned.)
Then, there is the fact that at my age, I can no longer run. I used to be able to run when I was younger, or at least jog. This is a talent I lost somewhere in the past because I literally can’t run.
It’s not like I haven’t tried. I can manage about two or three steps before my feet and legs ask, “What do you think you’re doing?” and put a stop to it. I can walk fast (though my fast walk might be a normal stride for others, thanks to my short legs) but running is beyond me.
That brings me to the story of a man who could run who fled the police in Georgia, winding up in a rather precarious situation while doing so.
According to the story I read at www.wsbtv.com, police in Chatham County, Georgia approached Billy Sloan at a gas station where he apparently was in a stolen car. As the police approached, he sped off, only to encounter another police car that started following him.
Sloan allegedly ditched the car and began to run, entering five houses (with the residents inside) located in the Al Henderson Golf course community.
Officers behind him, Sloan made for a pond on the golf course and went into it. That’s when he discovered he was not alone – two alligators were already in the pond, and one began to circle him.
Seeing that there were alligators, the officers chose not to go into the pond. Instead, they had a police helicopter hover over the pond, which made the alligators swim away. When they were gone, the police tossed a life jacket to Sloan, who refused to take it.
In fact, he apparently refused to get out of the pond, a decision that puzzles me. Did he think the officers would get tired of waiting for him and walk away? Did he think the water offered special protection? Was he wondering if there was an underwater tunnel that would lead to freedom? (I’m sorry, ignore that last question, the writer in me popped up).
Anyway, after an hour, officers and their department’s amphibious vehicle got into the water and apprehended Sloan. After getting him checked out at a local hospital, police took him to the Chatham County Detention Center. He’s charged with a number of crimes, including obstruction by fleeing.
If the police ever came after me while I was on foot, it wouldn’t be that hard to get a hold of me. They probably walk faster than I do. So, unlike Sloan, I will let them catch me and see what they wanted. As long as they didn’t want me to eat pickles or raisins, it will be fine.