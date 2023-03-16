Tired of chumming for squirrels, I relocated my bird feeder to a large oak offering several overhanging branches. Pulling out a ladder, I hung the filled feeder high, dangling it out in the open. Next, I moved my suet block. Hoping to keep the grub out of the mouths of various forms of hungry wildlife, I aimed to make my bird feeding budget last longer.
I found I liked the unobstructed viewing of this new vantage point. Would the birds agree? How long would it take for them to adapt to the new location? Later I noticed my cat sitting near the window, observing the new view. Still no birds, but we were all waiting.
The next day I glanced out to see if any feathered beauties might be alighting on the seed hopper, but the movements catching my eye revealed something flightless. Furry marauders had caught on and were scurrying about, actively working the scene. I stopped for a few minutes to observe what they were up to, enjoying a little chuckle.
Four large squirrels, heads down and tails rapidly swishing, were clinging to each tree ringing the area where the feeder dangled enticingly. Another was picking its way through the slender branches overhead as two more offered chatter from adjacent treetops. I counted at least seven rodents. The tree top rodents took turns running every limb trying to discover which held the dangling cage of grain.
As each runner scurried to the end of a branch, its weight would bend it, flinging the squirrel to the ground. As soon as it hit the lawn, the tree huggers exploded in unison. I imagined them offering helpful direction.
“No, not that limb. The other one. Try that one on the left.” The limb-walking squirrels ran to the end of every branch as the group on the trees flagged their tails excitedly. Hitting the tip and getting flung off, the group would go wild as the catapulted squirrel would bolt back up to try again. Laughing as I watched the tree rat circus, I felt a bit smug. Had I done better than I realized? An entire team of tree rats could not find a way to get to the stash of seed.
Seeing their determined efforts, I was glad that thus far they seemed focused only on finding a limb close enough to afford a jumping off point. The large rain baffle topping the feeder and the length of cord was making it tough for them. I silently cheered from behind my window and thought of how marvelous it would be for seed to last more than a few days.
The wake-up call quickly came. The dingo went out to do her business, suddenly bolting to where the feeder had hung overhead. It lay spilled on the ground. Nearby was the suet cage also relieved of its formerly safe perch. I put the dog up and went back outside to pick up the feeder. Sitting atop of its prize, clearly mocking my former smugness, was a large and well-fed squirrel. He did not run, but sat on the fallen feeder, picking at sunflower seeds, then tossing the shells aside. His squirrely demeanor communicated everything I needed to know. Next time, I’m going to use a chain to hang the feeder.