Tired of chumming for squirrels, I relocated my bird feeder to a large oak offering several overhanging branches. Pulling out a ladder, I hung the filled feeder high, dangling it out in the open. Next, I moved my suet block. Hoping to keep the grub out of the mouths of various forms of hungry wildlife, I aimed to make my bird feeding budget last longer.

I found I liked the unobstructed viewing of this new vantage point. Would the birds agree? How long would it take for them to adapt to the new location? Later I noticed my cat sitting near the window, observing the new view. Still no birds, but we were all waiting.

