About 10 years ago, I became friends with a handy man improving our house. When I reminded him to vote, he told me that more than 25 years ago, he was riding in a car in Texas when the driver was pulled over for driving while Black. The police found some weed, and all occupants spent time in a Texas jail. Florida law at that time disenfranchised felons.
Then, in November 2018, nearly 65 percent of Florida voters approved Amendment 4, a constitutional amendment that automatically restored voting rights to most Floridians with past convictions who had served their time.
I told my friend that he could now register and vote. He went to the Supervisor of Elections Office, told them that he was a felon, and asked to register. They gave him a voter registration card and put him on their list for voting by mail. He voted in the 2020 election.
Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature and Governor DeSantis fearing, without evidence, that felons might not vote Republican then passed a law requiring any unpaid fees to be paid before felons could vote. However, Florida does not have a database to assist felon voters and local voter registration staff to determine what if any amount is owed.
DeSantis said that there was no fraud in our last election, then in a ludicrously odd turnabout, he created the only elections police unit in the nation. In August, he announced that 20 felons who voted were arrested for voting. According to the charging documents, some were told that multiple government officials had authorized them to vote.
Will DeSantis develop a conscience and stop disenfranchisement in Florida? I doubt it. He does not see the people arrested as human beings. For him, they are road kill on his path to becoming president in 2024.
Will my friend go to jail? He is at risk, but he has two things going for him; reporters discovered that all of the 20 persons arrested lived in counties that voted blue in 2020. Highlands is a very red county. Second is the legal concept of “intent.” Some of the 20 cases are reported to be falling apart because some state prosecutors cannot prove that the pawns in this despicable political game intended to break the law.
Is the intimidation working? Well, I feel intimidated. If I should encounter another case like my friend’s, I would not encourage him or her to vote. Until we remove the politicians guilty of abuse of power, Florida could tell them that they can vote, fail to tell them that they cannot, and send in DeSantis’s election police to arrest them.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.