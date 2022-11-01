About 10 years ago, I became friends with a handy man improving our house. When I reminded him to vote, he told me that more than 25 years ago, he was riding in a car in Texas when the driver was pulled over for driving while Black. The police found some weed, and all occupants spent time in a Texas jail. Florida law at that time disenfranchised felons.

Then, in November 2018, nearly 65 percent of Florida voters approved Amendment 4, a constitutional amendment that automatically restored voting rights to most Floridians with past convictions who had served their time.

Recommended for you