September is a busy month for health. There are several health observances that may have meaning for you and those you care about: Ovarian Cancer Awareness, Healthy Aging, National Preparedness, National Sickle Cell Month, and National Childhood Obesity Awareness. Let’s go over a few of them and see if I can share something you may not already know. I always learn something new when I write these articles on topics I may need to research first, so we’ll learn something together.
Let’s talk about sickle cell disease first. This disease is inherited, just like your eye or hair color, so people who are affected have been born with it. It is not something you can catch. Simply put, sickle cell disease is a group of red blood cell disorders that change the structure of these cells. Usually, red blood cells are round and move easily through our blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. In this disease, the cells become hard and sticky and are more of a C-shape, thus the term “sickle”.
Sickle cells die early, causing a shortage of red blood cells in those affected. They can also get stuck in the blood vessels and block the flow of blood and oxygen to the body’s organs, causing severe pain, organ damage, serious infections, and even stroke. Sickle cell disease is estimated to affect 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States alone, most of whom are of Black or African American descent. Treatment varies, depending on the person and the symptoms. The only effective cure has been a bone marrow or stem cell transplant, which is very risky and can have serious side effects, including death.
More information on this serious disease can be found at Learn More About Sickle Cell Disease | CDC.
Since getting older is unavoidable for most of us, and definitely creeps up fast, let’s talk about healthy aging. Although there are certainly things about aging you can’t control, like genetics, there are many things you can do to help manage your health as you age. One is simply to get moving. Take a walk. Try gardening. Ride a bike. It may help to enlist a buddy to keep you get motivated, and vice versa. Try to eat healthier by choosing more nutritious foods over highly processed versions. Keep your brain healthy by learning new things – take a class or join a club. Many colleges allow seniors to sit in on classes without cost, so check those out. Be sure to see your doctor regularly, especially if you feel something is not quite right. They are your best resource for health concerns and advice. And be sure to keep in touch with family and friends. The benefit of having a social circle is invaluable. More information on this topic can be found at National Institute on Aging (nih.gov).
Childhood obesity may lead to serious health issues in adulthood. Lack of exercise and poor eating habits have created almost an epidemic of childhood obesity in our nation. It seems that children today don’t know how to go out and play. They spend more time on screens, which usually means sitting or lying down, playing games or socializing. I remember that we weren’t even allowed in the house after school and on weekends if the weather was good. And our screen time was limited to Sunday night’s Wonderful World of Disney and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom – which certainly ages me. We did get to watch cartoons on Saturday morning, mostly so the adults could sleep in a bit.
It’s encouraging to see how many children are playing group sports, but even that can be unattainable for families who cannot afford it. More information on this topic can be found at Childhood Obesity Facts | Overweight & Obesity | CDC.
Finally, as Florida residents, I know you are all aware that it’s hurricane season. This lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year. So far this year, we have been blessed to avoid any major storms. But that can change in a minute. And it only takes one to cause enough damage to upend lives and change history. Please take a moment to review or create your personal preparedness plan with family and friends. Make sure you are ready should that one storm come our way. A good resource for personal preparedness planning can be found at Plan Ahead for Disasters | Ready.gov.
I know that’s a lot for one article. Please feel free to give me a call if you need more information on anything we talked about today, want to share an experience, or have ideas for future articles. More next week.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.