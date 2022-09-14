September is a busy month for health. There are several health observances that may have meaning for you and those you care about: Ovarian Cancer Awareness, Healthy Aging, National Preparedness, National Sickle Cell Month, and National Childhood Obesity Awareness. Let’s go over a few of them and see if I can share something you may not already know. I always learn something new when I write these articles on topics I may need to research first, so we’ll learn something together.

Let’s talk about sickle cell disease first. This disease is inherited, just like your eye or hair color, so people who are affected have been born with it. It is not something you can catch. Simply put, sickle cell disease is a group of red blood cell disorders that change the structure of these cells. Usually, red blood cells are round and move easily through our blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. In this disease, the cells become hard and sticky and are more of a C-shape, thus the term “sickle”.

