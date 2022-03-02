The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is pleased to provide a range of services to the people in our communities. Services are available to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. We accept most major insurances and offer a sliding scale payment plan for those who qualify. Some services may be provided at no charge, with other fees determined by the state or county.
Our main facility at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring provides most of the services offered and is the only location for our Vital Statistics office. We have satellite locations in Lake Placid and Avon Park, which offer limited services for the Women’s, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) nutrition program and some medical services (Lake Placid).
Anyone in Highlands County can find primary care, prescription assistance, refugee health, women’s health, family planning, pregnancy testing, school and sports physicals, COVID-19 vaccines, WIC, birth and death certificates, confidential STD/HIV and TB services, disease outbreak investigations, and emergency preparedness planning at our Sebring site. We also offer adult, childhood, and travel vaccines at this location. Referrals are available through our clinic for tubal ligations and vasectomies, as well as breast and cervical screening services for those who qualify.
Currently, our Environmental Health office is co-located with the county in downtown Sebring. That office will be moving to the George Boulevard site sometime in the next few months. Environmental Health services include septic tank inspection and permitting, some group home inspections, tattoo parlor and tanning bed establishment inspections, biomedical waste operating permits, public pool inspections, small public water system inspection and permitting, and migrant labor camp and mobile home park inspections. Our highly trained Environmental Health team works tirelessly in the field to make sure people in Highlands County enjoy clean water at our lakes and recreational sites and are alerted should there be a concern.
Our school health team works at local schools to provide health, developmental, and nutrition education services for students in Highlands County, including growth and development, scoliosis, hearing, and vision screenings. We also have a dental team that travels to all Highlands County public elementary schools to provide dental sealant services to any child who wants them and has parental permission, as well as education on how to properly clean their teeth.
Some of our staff do not directly serve the public, but make sure that the health department runs smoothly and meets its obligations. These people are part of our Fiscal and Administrative staff who pay the bills and manage the budget, along with data analysis and community engagement to be sure we are addressing the needs of the community and improving our operations. Shane Lockwood is our new Health Officer, who oversees all services and provides direction to all departments and staff.
This is just a brief overview of all the services offered through the health department. I can honestly say I never realized how much a local health department does for the community until I began working in public health. Over the next few weeks, I will go into more detail about our services, discuss programs and how they work, introduce you to some of the people here who dedicate their careers to serving the people of Highlands County, and offer insight into how it all works. Until then, have a healthy week!
Pam Crain is the public information officers for the Health Department-Highlands County.