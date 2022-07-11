With school still out for summer, let’s talk about student loan debt.
The National Center for Education Statistics at the U.S. Department of Education states that 68% of students in higher education took out federal loans, at an average of $30,800. Approximately 66.5% did so for undergraduate degrees, at an average of $27,400, and just under 10.5% did for graduate degrees, averaging $25,600.
They still owed 91.7% of their loans 12 months after graduation, the Center states. It’s like a mortgage, except that education is intangible and far more valuable.
Among ethnic groups, percentages who borrowed for college, mostly undergraduate degrees, were 67.7% of white non-Hispanic students, 86.3% of Black non-Hispanic students, 70.1% of Hispanic/Latino students, 43.9% of Asian students and 71.3% of students who identify as more than one race or ethnicity.
Higher learning has always been part of my life. I grew up in a college town where Dad taught at the university, Mom taught at the high school, and we had access to the library and the performing arts and sporting events.
I graduated from that university on scholarship for one degree, on loans for a second, and even with help, loans took about 10-12 years to clear.
Should someone else get their debt forgiven? I’d say yes.
Why? Generational impact.
My folks were Great Depression kids. Grandpa Attinger had a job when most didn’t. Mom’s dad trained for a trade, but had to stay in farming with his family.
My folks had a huge vegetable garden. Picking a bushel of green beans was both a duty and an attitude adjustment. Our fruit cellar had Mason jars full of beans, tomatoes, squash and apple butter — from our own trees.
An oil embargo in the 1970s also lent a “Great Depression” feel to things.
A lot of my peers felt ripples from the Holocaust, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam. With a nearby military base, lots of classmates were Army kids or refugees.
Hardships teach us to prepare, logistically and emotionally, for conflict or disaster. We want each new generation to push against walls, to build strength.
When that struggle wins us land, money, position, civil rights or a nation, we’ve actually opened or kept open gates in that wall for others.
Struggle does bring strength, with the high burden today of tuition costs and student loans. Isn’t too much struggle just oppression?
If people show aptitude, a real passion for something, why not help them succeed? Their success is our success by raising the living standard.
Isn’t that one reason for teaching?
I can’t think of a person out there who wouldn’t say they want a better life for their kids than they had. After World War II, we helped prop Europe back up and sent our soldiers to college to give our economy more professionals.
We paid for their education to stave off economic hardship. Perhaps we could do that now.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com