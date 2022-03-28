After 65 years of space exploration, we have 30,000 pieces of debris, each bigger than an apple and able to rip through a steel wall at 17,000 miles per hour.
This past Thursday, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) proposed a bill to punish people and countries who litter, in space.
Trash is an old human problem. Our Stone Age great-grandparents piled up midden mounds of bones, excrement, vegetation, shells, potsherds, lithics (broken stone tools) and other things they didn’t want.
Those landfills stayed local. In Pixar’s movie “WALL-E,” landfills went global. The robot hero of the film spends hundreds of years on a polluted Earth, powering up each day to compress loads of garbage from massive piles into cubes, stacking them into obelisks above the skyscrapers of a vacant city.
Seemingly, he waits for humans to return and tell him what to do with it all.
They return, sort of.
An automated spacecraft, numbly dropping off probes to look for living vegetation, provides a ride off the planet to the Starliner Axiom (means “something taken for granted”), where super-sized humans putter in “hover-chairs,” sipping milkshakes and waited on by robots that eject their garbage to space.
Which brings us to the DEBRIS Act: “Deterring Errant Behavior Risking International Space.” Sen. Rubio wants to impose sanctions on foreign actors who recklessly create space debris that endangers American space operations.
Cue the film “Gravity.” A Russian spy satellite, hit by a missile, explodes in space and sends a cloud of high-speed debris to pummel a space shuttle team working on the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Science fiction? Nope.
Rubio cites Russia’s test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile in low-Earth orbit on Nov. 15, 2021. It created 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller bits, the U.S. Department of State reports.
As of May 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration counted more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk,” and lots more too small to track but still dangerous
When WALL-E hitched a ride off the Earth, that spaceship just shoved debris out of its way. One looks like Sputnik, the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviets in 1957, which also left behind the first orbiting space junk: A piece of the rocket that launched it.
The United States launched Explorer 1 in 1958, and almost every mission since then has created debris. By the time the USSR sent cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin into space, we had 200 objects whirling up there.
By 1980, a decade after landing humans on the Moon, we had 5,000 objects in orbit. The number stabilized at about 9,000 until 2007, when a Chinese ballistic missile test added 2,000 chunks of metal.
Two satellites collided in 2009 and added 2,000 more bits to the mix.
Rubio wants to ticket the litter-bugs, but then how do we clean it up?
We could “Adopt-an-Orbit,” or maybe we can send offenders into space and make them pick up trash along the orbits.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com