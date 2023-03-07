The only thing worse than paying taxes is not getting a fair return on your investment. This is the sad reality for far too many small communities in Florida and across the United States.

Taxpayers in small communities pay the same federal taxes as those in big cities. The taxes fund a range of services that allow communities to update infrastructure, invest in their economies, improve public safety and much more. Many of these programs are allocated through grants, yet the current structure is a complex morass of bureaucracy. It intrinsically favors larger cities with budgets to hire grant writers and lobbyists who secure the bulk of available grant funding.

