It has been 10 or more years that I have been writing a weekly column, and I’m sure any of the English teachers during my high school years would have never imagined it would be something I would be doing. I know I never imagined it.
Eight years ago, I retired from teaching and came back. I saw the aviation program I pioneered at Lake Placid High School in 1999 grow into a program providing options and opportunities for hundreds of our youth interested in aviation and aerospace. The dream of the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center became real on the flightline of the Sebring Regional Airport and then expanded again to provide a center of learning for all our high school students and the community.
I wrote about the course of events and shared stories and perspectives all along the journey. Twenty-three years of growth and the many years of weekly columns have chronicled so much. In 2015 my children who live in Wisconsin asked if I could send them a few copies of the weekly articles so they could see what Dad was writing about. As I began sorting and collecting the articles, I realized I had a book. Some of the things I wrote about happened before they were born or were too young to remember. It became a project to help them discover where some of my passion for aviation began. I had fun organizing it, doing some editing, and using my graphic talents in the layout. I found an online book publisher and “Flightlines: Landing Short” became a neat little spiral-bound book. I made a few extra copies and we sold them as a fundraiser for the youth aviation program.
I had been thinking about putting together a second edition for the past year. Much as happened since 2015. There were new stories, events in our lives that I had shared some perspectives on, and quite frankly I enjoyed being able to share what we were doing in our youth aviation and aerospace program. It was important to acknowledge and celebrate the community support that made it all possible. The community support and enthusiasm continue to grow, and maybe in some small part, writing about it on a regular basis has helped our community keep in touch with it all.
So, over the recent spring break from school I began gathering and sorting the articles and stories since 2015. The second edition, “Flightlines: Going Around” was born. The first book had 29 stories; the second has 47 stories and 94 photographs. There are even more I could have included, but I had to find some sort of end point.
It was a great deal of fun pulling the past stories from my files; it was a trip down memory lane. It provided a perspective of my thoughts and opinions over time. The process confirmed I have been consistent in my values and what I believe is important. My wife Becky has been the editor in chief, helping me refine my writing and grammar. That effort is an ongoing work in progress. When I write, I let the thoughts flow out through the keyboard while listening to some ocean sounds or the sound track from the movie, “Living in the Age of Airplanes.” She then helps put it all in a readable form. She is amazing and a great filter.
We are gong to be offering it again as a fundraiser for our youth aviation programs. When we received a few advance proof-copies, Becky said, “This one is really good. There is a flow to it.” I look at it like a “snack pack” of stories you can sit down with and read a few stories at a time or however many you want to sample. It’s like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.
Over 468,000 words is the average number that were in the weekly columns. Sometimes I don’t know where the stories come from, and I have a great deal of respect for the other folks writing weekly columns. So far, I have not run out of ideas and who knows what the second layer of the chocolate sampler box will have.
If you want to have a copy of “Flightlines: Going Around,” let me know and we’ll put one aside for you. There is a picture of the book and a table of contents on my FaceBook page.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.