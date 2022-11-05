We are creating a socialist state. Saul Alinsky was an American community activist and political theorist. He worked helping organize to press demands upon proprietors, politicians, and business leaders, he won national recognition and notoriety, the New Left generation of activists in the 1960s.

Obama’s resume for political experience was “community organizer,” he idolized Saul Alinsky. Donald Trump’s wisdom recognized that America was sliding into socialism and that is the reason for the vitriol hatred of Trump. Socialism is fighting for control of America. No wonder Trump’s cry was “Make America great again!

