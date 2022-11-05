We are creating a socialist state. Saul Alinsky was an American community activist and political theorist. He worked helping organize to press demands upon proprietors, politicians, and business leaders, he won national recognition and notoriety, the New Left generation of activists in the 1960s.
Obama’s resume for political experience was “community organizer,” he idolized Saul Alinsky. Donald Trump’s wisdom recognized that America was sliding into socialism and that is the reason for the vitriol hatred of Trump. Socialism is fighting for control of America. No wonder Trump’s cry was “Make America great again!
Alinsky who was a Marxists/socialist had eight levels of control to create a socialist state.
1. Healthcare — control healthcare and you control the people. How is that working? Obamacare? Mandates, schools, and business closings. Why have thousands of our soldiers lost their pensions or jobs, police, nurses because they have not taken the vaccine. Now our president has Covid-19 after being double vaxed. It depends on who you are if you can make your own decisions.
2. Poverty — Increase poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. Biden approved the biggest boast to food assistance affecting forty-two million Americans. SNAP increased 25%. Now shortage of fertilizer so important for agriculture could exacerbate food shortage, causing more poverty. Look at Sri Lanka and the Netherlands
3. Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you can increase taxes, and this will produce poverty. “National Debt Clock” $30 trillion held by the public, plus debt held by federal trust funds. That is $92,668 for every single American. Pelosi is pushing a $52-million microchip bill to be voted in congress. She and her husband have five million dollars of microchip stock, providing generous subsidies, making its way through Congress. Members of Congress are making themselves rich with insider trading.
4. Gun Control – Remove people’s ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you can create a police state. The Supreme Court said you do not take current circumstances into account when analyzing issues of gun control. This makes it harder for States and even the federal government to impose new gun control measures. You cannot make a law on one local circumstance.
5. Welfare – Take control of every aspect of their lives. (Food, housing, and income) a family of four can receive as much as $900 per month, single person two hundred per month, even cash assistance up to $5,000. Credit approval in minutes. Are illegals getting cash assistance?
6. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to – take control of what children learn in school. Think. “Common Core” Chicago teachers union website states “it is a federally funded testing regime, an overreach of federal power into personal privacy as well as into state educational autonomy. Governor DeSantis rejects Common Core.
7. Religion – Remove the belief in God from the government and schools. Democrats removed God from their plank, i.e., everything.
8. Class Warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor. Democrats are dividing people by race; BLM for the Black community and now it is white racism.
Be alert to know who you are voting for and what they stand for. The Woke and climate changers are bad enough, but I do not want to live under Socialism. Trump’s new motto could be “Take Back America.”
Betty Hendsbee is a resident of Sebring.