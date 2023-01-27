Moments after he became Pennsylvania’s 48th chief executive, Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered a message to state residents who voted for the competition last November.

“To those who didn’t cast their vote for me, I heard you too. And I will do my best every day to be a governor for all Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro, a Democrat, said, with his wife, Lori, and their four children, looking on from the stage erected outside the state Capitol’s East Wing.

