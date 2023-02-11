A recent search of “Crazy state laws” produced a document from https://forestgrove.pgusd.org/ that dutifully broke down insane laws by state. Naturally, I headed for the Florida section.

There is some fun stuff in this document. For example, one law forbids rats from leaving ships docked in Tampa Bay. I have no idea what penalty the rats incur if they try to make a break for it, but I assume it’s harsh.

Recommended for you