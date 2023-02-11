A recent search of “Crazy state laws” produced a document from https://forestgrove.pgusd.org/ that dutifully broke down insane laws by state. Naturally, I headed for the Florida section.
There is some fun stuff in this document. For example, one law forbids rats from leaving ships docked in Tampa Bay. I have no idea what penalty the rats incur if they try to make a break for it, but I assume it’s harsh.
If you have an elephant and tie him to a parking meter, you are required to pay the parking fee as if it were a vehicle. I wonder, given that the Ringling Circus Museum is located in Sarasota, if there was an incident that inspired this particular law.
Speaking of Sarasota, it’s illegal there to sing in a public place while wearing a bathing suit. What if you’re sitting on an elephant?
Lest you think it’s only my state that’s nuts, I am compelled to warn any readers who live in or know someone in Georgia that in Acworth, all citizens are required to own a rake. You are also not allowed in that particular state to tie a giraffe to a street lamp or telephone pole, but I guess an elephant would be OK?
In Ohio, where my youngest son lives, it is against the law to run out of gas. You are also not allowed to kill a housefly within 160 feet of a church building without a license. You are permitted to throw a snake at someone, but shaking a snake at someone is illegal.
Now that we’ve established my state isn’t alone in this madness, I want to inform you that there’s a law in Hialeah, Florida that makes strolling and ambling a misdemeanor. I guess running and sprinting are just fine.
I share that particular law because a friend informed me of the case of one Alejandro Colomar, who resides in Spain. According to an article I found at www.reuters.com, he was recently fined because he chose to walk through the streets of Aldala, a town located in the Valencia region – naked.
He appealed the fines, stating that they interfered with his right to “ideological freedom.” He even tried to attend the hearing before Valencia’s high court wearing nothing but hiking boots (he was ordered to put on some clothes before entering).
The high court – I am not kidding – ruled in Colomar’s favor. Why? Well, there’s this teeny-tiny issue – public nudity has been legal in Spain since 1988. While some Spanish regions have taken steps to regulate public nudism, neither Valencia or Aldala have done so. So, the court ruled that since Colomar limited himself to two streets in Aldala and presented no “alteration of citizen security, tranquility or public order” he couldn’t be penalized.
Talking to Reuters, Colomar admitted to walking around disrobed since 2020 and had gotten more positive feedback than negative. The article doesn’t explain his reasoning for this behavior, and I suspect he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
So, to me, Aldala needs a law. Maybe they could look to Hialeah for inspiration and make it illegal to stroll or amble, clothed or not.
Of course, they could go ahead and outlaw strolling in the nude. I wonder what impact that would have on the region? Unless Colomar gets a lot of company after all the attention from this tale.
So, let’s face it – we have some crazy laws in the states. But at least we don’t have to worry about someone walking naked down our street. At least I think we don’t. Maybe I better double check Florida law, just in case.