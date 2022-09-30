The sound was unmistakable, and it drew me outside to look up as I was putting my airplane back in the hangar after a nice morning flight.

We have all done it from time to time. You hear a sound up in the sky and you look up. Living in Highlands County with the Avon Park Bombing Range in the northeast corner, we get to hear lots of jets and other military aircraft. The Sebring Regional Airport attracts many types of general aviation and corporate aircraft, so aircraft sounds above us are not unusual.

Recommended for you