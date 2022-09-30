The sound was unmistakable, and it drew me outside to look up as I was putting my airplane back in the hangar after a nice morning flight.
We have all done it from time to time. You hear a sound up in the sky and you look up. Living in Highlands County with the Avon Park Bombing Range in the northeast corner, we get to hear lots of jets and other military aircraft. The Sebring Regional Airport attracts many types of general aviation and corporate aircraft, so aircraft sounds above us are not unusual.
I do spend more time at the Sebring Regional Airport than the average person, teaching in the high school aviation program and having my own plane hangared there. I hear aircraft sounds all the time, and in addition I get to hear the many different types of race cars spinning around the Sebring International Raceway. It is a noisy place.
There are certain sounds that get your attention above all the cacophony. A radial aircraft engine is different than other aircraft engines. The low rumble announces there may be something special coming in, and many times the radial engine is attached to a vintage WW II aircraft.
Another sound I hear is the Aero-Med helicopter as it takes off. It is a sound that I don’t enjoy because it means it is going someplace where someone is hurt. For many years when I was on the local fire department in our small town in Wisconsin, I oversaw the securing of the landing site for med-flight helicopters and guiding the aircraft in. Those experiences could fill a whole new column, but that is for another time.
Engines sound differently on takeoff than when they are landing. You will hear power adjustments as planes are on the final approach and the wonderful little chirp as the wheels kiss the runway. Other times the sounds are more like a thud or crunch as the plane comes in hard on the landing. Chirps are good; crunches not so good.
You also can hear when an engine is not running right, misfires and backfires add a whole different perspective. Something needs attention and if the plane is in the air, getting back on the ground is an immediate concern. I have heard these sounds too. It can be even more exciting when you hear the odd sounds when you are flying.
The sound this morning was sweet, magic and gets me every time no matter how many times I have heard it. Most aviators I know feel the same way. The growl of the Merlin engine at the front of a P-51 Mustang is special.
This visiting P-51 was doing touch-and-goes so we were treated to a whole chorus of Merlin magic as the pilot throttled down on final approach, then applied power for the takeoff after the wheels kissed the runway. Flying overhead and hearing the Merlin sing, you could see the distinct shape of the P-51 wing. This aircraft helped turn the tide of WW II. Herman Goehring, commander of the German Airforce said when he saw P-51s over Berlin, he knew the war was over.
We have heard many different types of engines over our heads living in Highlands County. When EAA’s B-17 Aluminum Overcast came to visit a few years ago, the low passes over Sebring with four roaring radial engines woke up lots of memories, going back to our own Hendricks Field during WWII, now known as the Sebring Regional Airport and the Sebring International Raceway.
I like the sounds of aircraft engines, but there is no sweeter sound than Merlins in the morning.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.