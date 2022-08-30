Our Highland News-Sun has a small column titled ‘5 Things That Make You Smarter.’ Aug. 13th was Happy National Left Hander’s Day. Who knew there even was such a holiday? I didn’t and I am a life-long ‘Southpaw.’ This column’s subject was left-handedness. I thought I had read everything there was to know on the subject. I was wrong. Lesson learned. Always consult the ‘5 Things’ column and learn something.
After I read it, I was directed to google leftyfretz. This site calls itself ‘The Left-Handed Guitar Player’s Resource’ and invites you to read ‘25 Amazing Facts About Left Handed People.’ I’ll tease you with a few things I learned there and suggest you read the whole article. They offer guitars for both right- and left-handed people. That got my attention. Once, I tried to take guitar lessons – the only lefty in the class of 12 adults. As the teacher sat facing us, he directed me to ‘Just do the opposite of what I’m doing ...” I never went back.
Just 12% of the world’s population is left-handed, 87% right-handed, and 1% ambidextrous. There are degrees of ‘handedness.’ I took their short, free test at that site and I am 96% lefthanded. I feel sure I have my mother to thank for that and how I have made it work for me all these years, with her blessing. More men than women are left-handed and there are some sports where being left-handed is a plus. For instance, 40% of the current top tennis players are lefties. Twenty-five percent of major league baseball pitchers are left-handed.
Hearing my parents describe all the new and wonderful things school would teach me, I could hardly contain my excitement when I started first grade in Brooklyn, New York. Reality was much different. Within a few months, I was having nightmares, walking and talking in my sleep, and becoming a nervous, weepy little girl who didn’t want to go to school. Finally, my mother noticed that my knuckles were red and scratched all the time and I was picking up my spoon and dropping it again like it was on fire, admonishing myself “No, no. Not that hand,” while trying to use my right hand. She asked me questions.
The following school day, my mother went with me. In the dingy, concrete-block main hallway, as soon as I pointed out my teacher, Mom flew at her screaming. I had never seen my meek, ladylike mother like this. She grabbed the teacher by the ear and some of her hair and pulled her, stumbling along, to the principal’s office, yelling at her the whole time, shouts echoing through the grey halls. Kids, parents, teachers all shrank back away from us and escaped into classrooms. Mom never let go of the teacher. I trailed behind them, embarrassed. This was a side of my mother I didn’t even recognize.
The short , stout principal stepped out into the wide hall and my mother didn’t stop moving until she was toe to toe with the woman. My teacher shrank back against the wall. I don’t remember what was said but nobody dared interrupt Mom. She went on and on, shrieking and breathing hard, until she fell silent and seemed to become Mom again. From an adult’s prospective, I have come to realize seeing her little girl mistreated was the last straw for my mother. She might put up with it from an abusive husband but her daughter deserved better.
From that day on, I never again was subjected to that stinging ruler coming down hard on my left hand. I was suddenly treated with the upmost respect. Nobody wanted a return visit from Doris Heede. My mother seemed different too. Within three years, my parents were divorced and we were living in Hollywood, Florida. She had learned how to get the respect she deserved for herself too.