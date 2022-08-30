Our Highland News-Sun has a small column titled ‘5 Things That Make You Smarter.’ Aug. 13th was Happy National Left Hander’s Day. Who knew there even was such a holiday? I didn’t and I am a life-long ‘Southpaw.’ This column’s subject was left-handedness. I thought I had read everything there was to know on the subject. I was wrong. Lesson learned. Always consult the ‘5 Things’ column and learn something.

After I read it, I was directed to google leftyfretz. This site calls itself ‘The Left-Handed Guitar Player’s Resource’ and invites you to read ‘25 Amazing Facts About Left Handed People.’ I’ll tease you with a few things I learned there and suggest you read the whole article. They offer guitars for both right- and left-handed people. That got my attention. Once, I tried to take guitar lessons – the only lefty in the class of 12 adults. As the teacher sat facing us, he directed me to ‘Just do the opposite of what I’m doing ...” I never went back.

