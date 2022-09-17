As an American, I admit I do not know much about British history or the monarchy. Oh, I see stories now and again about family shenanigans, but if you were to ask me, “What does the queen (or king) actually do?” you’d be met with a blank stare.
That doesn’t mean I don’t feel bad for the family of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week at the age of 96. A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family’s grief at her loss is clear and I wish they didn’t have to mourn publicly.
She was Queen of England when I was born, and there was no one else until her son Charles took the throne last week. There are a lot of new things going on for England and I hope the country gets through it OK.
While many have expressed their condolences, some have taken advantage of the situation to air grievances. I’m thinking in particular of a Carnegie Mellon professor who chose the low road in this extraordinary time.
According to an article I read at www.dailymail.co.uk, the professor, a woman named Uju Anya, tweeted the following on the news that the queen’s health was failing: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
Anya, who is Black, has refused to back down from the tweet, which Twitter removed at one point. She told the publication The Guardian that her mother had to flee Nigeria during a civil war that took the lives of half her family before Anya was born. The British government fought to keep control of the country and, according to many, was responsible for the loss of life.
According to the article on the website, Anya appears to dismiss much of the criticism against her as racist. Many spoke out against her tweet, including her employer, CMU, who issued a statement distancing themselves from the tweet.
But a number of others have rushed to her defense. One online petition to CMU administrators has nearly 4,000 signatures supporting the professor. They criticized the university for not standing behind Anya and her right to free speech.
I need you to read the following paragraphs very carefully.
Professor Anya is not required to love anyone, including the late Queen of England. She is entitled to her opinion of British doings in the world. I am no expert on British history, so I cannot speak about what they may or may not have done.
The professor, like everyone else in this country, has freedom of speech. Freedom of speech means freedom to even speak awful things. And make no mistake, the tweet said something terrible.
However, if Professor Anya had come to me last week and asked, “Laura, do you think I should tweet this?” I would have told her in no uncertain terms not to do it.
The professor believes she has a legitimate gripe against the queen and her country. Fine. Talk to a trusted friend. Pound a pillow. Yell your thoughts at a mirror. Find a way to get it out of your system that doesn’t make you come across as mistreating a fellow human being. Could you not take the woman’s family into consideration and been kind for their sakes?
We need to get it through our thick heads that just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should do it. If we thought before we tweeted or posted, social media would be a lot nicer place than it is.
My sympathies go out to the queen’s family as they undergo this difficult time. My hope is that they will have enough love and support to bear it.