As an American, I admit I do not know much about British history or the monarchy. Oh, I see stories now and again about family shenanigans, but if you were to ask me, “What does the queen (or king) actually do?” you’d be met with a blank stare.

That doesn’t mean I don’t feel bad for the family of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week at the age of 96. A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family’s grief at her loss is clear and I wish they didn’t have to mourn publicly.

