The past week found us welcoming the first day of spring. This time of year also brings the close of the third nine-weeks and the start of the final quarter of school in Highlands County. During this time of year there is a flurry of activity on our school campuses. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share some of the activities going on in schools across the district.
Soon, our students will begin state required assessments. We have seven schools participating in the state writing field test starting on April 3. This year, this assessment is being administered to select schools representing a sample of students across the state. Next school year this writing assessment will be administered during the spring testing window.
April is also the beginning of the testing window for the Florida Civic Literacy Exam, or FCLE, which is a computer based assessment to measure students’ knowledge of civics, including basic principles of American democracy, understanding the United States Constitution, understanding law and society, and other critical topics. The testing window is open until the end of the school year for students in high school US Government courses to take this assessment. This month elementary students in grades kindergarten through second will be taking the STAR reading and math assessment during the April 17 through 28 window.
In May, the elementary Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST, is administered between May 1 and May 10 for students in grades 3 through 5. The state has designed the FAST to align with the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, also known as BEST, state standards. Students in grade 5 will take their science assessment on May 11 and 12. Students in grades 6 through 8 will be taking the FAST reading and math assessment between May 1 and 19, and students enrolled in Algebra and Geometry will be taking their End of Course, or EOC, exams. Also, in May for middle schoolers will be the civics EOC and the grade 8 science assessment.
For our high school students, in addition to the FCLE previously mentioned, they will be taking the FAST in grades 9 and 10 for reading, between May 1 and 24. Students enrolled in Algebra, Geometry, Biology, and U.S. History will be taking EOC exams in those courses during this time as well.
Many high school students will also be taking the SAT or ACT test this spring. Scores on the SAT or ACT are required for many post-secondary institutions as well as for a wide array of scholarship opportunities. The SAT will be offered on April 12 and 25, and the ACT will be offered on April 15 as well as in June and July. These tests are administered on Saturdays.
The state of Florida realizes the importance of assessing student progress in order to ensure that our children have the knowledge and skills needed to graduate with a strong educational foundation and the tools to be successful in life after high school. As you can see, this makes for a very busy spring for students. While we understand that this may be stressful, we are also confident that our students have prepared for this throughout the year and will do well. Teachers and students have done their job readying for assessments, but there are still things that can be done in the days leading up to the start of the testing window. We encourage parents to help ensure students get adequate sleep. Research also suggests that limiting students’ use of electronic devices in the time before bed is beneficial in providing adequate rest for children. Getting school supplies and clothing ready the night before is also a great way to ensure a smooth morning routine for children and teens.
Not all spring activities are related to testing. This is also a time of celebration, with a variety of activities happening. There will be awards and recognition celebrations, as well as events like scholarship ceremonies, and sports team end-of-year banquets. Spring is also time for prom in our high schools. While these activities can be a source of wonderful memories, they can also be quite distracting as you can imagine. We hope our students will make the most of these celebratory events, but we encourage them to stay focused on academics and attendance, and continue to make good choices. Students have worked hard and we want each child to finish the 2022-2023 school year strong.
With so much going on, it might be hard to keep up with dates and events. Remember that we have a School Board of Highlands County app with a version for each school that will allow you to receive important news, event dates and announcements, as well as other important school related push notifications. Our SBHC app is available free on the App Store and Google Play. Also, please remember to check school websites and follow your child’s school on social media to stay informed and up-to-date.
The end of the 2022-2023 school year is on the horizon; however, there is still much to do in the final nine weeks. I am looking forward to a great finish, and I want to share my appreciation for all of the hard work that our students, staff, teachers, administrators, and families have to done to help students in Highlands County succeed. Next month I will share more information about school related topics, and please remember if there is a subject about which you would like to learn more, you can reach out to me by calling my office or through email. We are thankful to have such an engaged community and I look forward to hearing from you and sharing more about the options and opportunities provided to students in our schools.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.