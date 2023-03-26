The past week found us welcoming the first day of spring. This time of year also brings the close of the third nine-weeks and the start of the final quarter of school in Highlands County. During this time of year there is a flurry of activity on our school campuses. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share some of the activities going on in schools across the district.

Soon, our students will begin state required assessments. We have seven schools participating in the state writing field test starting on April 3. This year, this assessment is being administered to select schools representing a sample of students across the state. Next school year this writing assessment will be administered during the spring testing window.

