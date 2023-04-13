When I arrived home from work, the weather was simply divine and I opted to walk the dog immediately. Amazed that it wasn’t too hot, we added a second block and enjoyed the wind blowing through our hair. April in Florida is so delightful with the breezes and moderate temperature. Though the land aches for rain, a bit more removed we can enjoy the balmy afternoons. I felt good. Actually, I felt great. It was so beautiful out and I was thankful for it.
I felt like this for a few more hours. Overnight things changed dramatically and by the morning it was clear I was running a fever. Otherwise, I felt fine. That didn’t last too much longer unfortunately. Testing positive for COVID, I was then homebound and feverish. In fact, I still am. My hope is by the time this column runs I’ll be cleared, and healthy once again, but this thing has a way of hanging on.
While I sat in my misery and aches, surrounded by all the things I could be doing or should be doing, I did nothing. Too sick to bother even caring for myself, everything else sunk to the bottom of the task list. The pets would persist until their needs were met and it made me ever so thankful I wasn’t battling this bug with small children underfoot. If you have done this we will nominate you for some illustrious title simply because you survived. You have my complete respect for this accomplishment.
During my illness, the dingo and I had some sharp words. Sickness does this to a person and unlike cats, the dog feels the need to insist on certain things for some reason. While the cats would have happily spent the entire 10 days in bed with me, the dog is another story. Desperate to get out in the morning, she cared not that I had been up sick for hours or chilled and soaked from fever. We’ve worked it out and she seems to better understand that sick dog moms do not make patient pet parents. I feel bad about it all, but then again, I’m feeling badly.
Friends brought me food and medicine, encouraging me to eat and take whatever I could to feel better. Throwing everything I could at it, when God sends lifesavers with throat lozenges and hot soup, you rejoice. Thankful for it, without their support I would have suffered quite a bit more. It’s never so true that one needs a community around them as when one is unable to be out in that community.
On the mend, I should be back at it all quite soon. Whether it’s COVID, Flu A or Flu B, a common cold, sore throat, or all of the above, this spring there is a fever. My hope for others is that they can avoid all of it. Sicker than I’ve been in many years, these are a group of bugs I’d rather not have been exposed to or spent any time with. Sadly, they aren’t much fun to have around. Stay well out there.