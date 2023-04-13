When I arrived home from work, the weather was simply divine and I opted to walk the dog immediately. Amazed that it wasn’t too hot, we added a second block and enjoyed the wind blowing through our hair. April in Florida is so delightful with the breezes and moderate temperature. Though the land aches for rain, a bit more removed we can enjoy the balmy afternoons. I felt good. Actually, I felt great. It was so beautiful out and I was thankful for it.

I felt like this for a few more hours. Overnight things changed dramatically and by the morning it was clear I was running a fever. Otherwise, I felt fine. That didn’t last too much longer unfortunately. Testing positive for COVID, I was then homebound and feverish. In fact, I still am. My hope is by the time this column runs I’ll be cleared, and healthy once again, but this thing has a way of hanging on.

