Spring is here and that means the crowds of visitors for the 12 Hours of Sebring and our seasonal residents are moving on. After March is when Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) works to bring in tourism events that help fill our hotels, restaurants and attractions with visitors and infuse more disposable income into Highlands County when we need it most.
Below are the events that the TDC has assisted with grant funding, recruited to Highlands County, or both. If you are interested in volunteering at any of these events, please contact the TDC office at 863-402-6909.
April 7-8: Sebring Soda Festival
Florida’s fizziest festival is hosting their 5th annual event Easter weekend in historic downtown Sebring. This family-friendly event offers something for kids of all ages and continues to be a favorite with locals and visitors who are curious to experience the soda-licious festivities complete with live music, kid zone, bubble parties, food trucks and 200-plus varieties of craft sodas. The festival is free to attend; must purchase punch cards for soda tastings. www.SebringSodaFest.com
April 14-16: American Junior Golf Association’s (AJGA) Visit Sebring Preview Tournament
Don’t miss some of the most talented young golfers compete at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club this month. The AJGA is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive golf. Notable AJGA alumni include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Lexi Thompson and Paula Creamer. Spectators are welcome. www.ajga.org
May 5-7: Prowatercross
Spectators are welcome at Veterans Beach in Sebring the first weekend in May as we host jet ski racers and national television coverage on CBS Sports Network. Watercross can be simply put as motocross on Personal Watercrafts (PWCs or jetskis), but these athletes compete on unpredictable liquid track. In Sebring, it will be the waters of Lake Jackson. Competitors challenge the notion of what is possible on a jet ski utilizing the most advanced equipment reaching speeds of 85-plus mph against a full line of competitors to the extreme free stylist landing a double backflip. www.prowatercross.org
May 12-14: High School Lacrosse Showcase Tournament
Although lacrosse is not popular in Highlands County yet, the sport is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the United States. Tournament director Tom West is one of the most accomplished lacrosse coaches the nation with 24 years of experience coaching at both high school and college levels in various states. This event will showcase the state’s best lacrosse players in front of college scouts at the Highlands County Sports Complex. Spectators are welcome.
May 19-21: USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame/All-American Festival
The North and South Florida Chapters of USA Lacrosse, the governing body of the sport in the United States, are showcasing their talents in Sebring at the USA Lacrosse Florida Hall of Fame/All American Festival. This inaugural event is organized as a three-day weekend Festival consisting of a Friday evening Hall of Fame Awards Induction Dinner, followed by Boys and Girls North/South All-American games on Saturday, with a “Sixes” tournament offered on Sunday. All lacrosse games will take place at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
June 16-18: American Cornhole League’s Florida Championship
Want to try your hand at winning money at corn hole? The American Cornhole League will host its Florida championship in Sebring, and anyone can win. Come play or watch the corn hole professionals as they compete for the Florida state title plus cash prizes at the Alan Jay Arena. www.iplaycornhole.com
Aug. 31- Sept. 3: Sebring Motosurf Games
Motorized surfboard and skateboard racing are returning to Sebring on Labor Day weekend with national television coverage on CBS Sports Network. The Sebring MotoSurf Games will be held at downtown Sebring’s Pier Beach on Lake Jackson with conventional fuel powered motorized surfboards, as well as motorized skateboards. Competition categories include Pro, Hobby, Women and Youth. An added feature is the open invitation for the public to try the motosurf and motoskate boards for free on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Sebring Civic Center. This will be an open course concept where individuals can bring their family and friends to see the course, try out the boards, and learn how each board works. www.motosurfamerica.com
While the TDC is not providing grant funds for these events this year, they are longstanding summer events in Highlands County that attracts visitors from outside the area.
June 3: Heartland Triathlon
Celebrating 15 years of racing in Sebring, the Heartland Triathlon is back this June for another test of stamina while participants swim, cycle and run to the finish line. Racing options available for youth and adults at varying distances. www.HeartlandTri.com
July 28-29: Caladium Festival
Back this year for two days of plant and gardening fun, this annual festival is centered around the caladium and Lake Placid, FL’s charming downtown. With a car and bike show, field tours and plant/blub sales plus great food and vendors, this is one summer festival you will not want to miss. CaladiumFestival.org
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.