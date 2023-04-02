Spring is here and that means the crowds of visitors for the 12 Hours of Sebring and our seasonal residents are moving on. After March is when Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) works to bring in tourism events that help fill our hotels, restaurants and attractions with visitors and infuse more disposable income into Highlands County when we need it most.

Below are the events that the TDC has assisted with grant funding, recruited to Highlands County, or both. If you are interested in volunteering at any of these events, please contact the TDC office at 863-402-6909.

