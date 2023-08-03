Despite routine notifications from my biometric body sensor scolding me about the practice, on the weekends I go to sleep rather late. Retiring long past my weekday bedtime makes evenings feel more relaxed and provides opportunity to engage in pastimes or catch up with friends. Since the next morning is not a workday, sleeping in would provide the needed rest on the other side of the clock. While extra snooze time would be great, when you have noisy neighbors like I do, it’s just not possible.

This past weekend I went to bed well after midnight. Before I retired, I managed to get the dingo awake from her early slumber and toddled her out to do some wee hours business. I hoped she would then sleep a bit later in the morning. Pets all settled in; I drifted off to sleep without even bothering to set an alarm. The bliss of knowing I could wake whenever my body had rested enough was calming and it felt like a holiday. Of course, this was all a dream. In my sleep deprived state, I had forgotten about the neighborhood’s early risers.

