Despite routine notifications from my biometric body sensor scolding me about the practice, on the weekends I go to sleep rather late. Retiring long past my weekday bedtime makes evenings feel more relaxed and provides opportunity to engage in pastimes or catch up with friends. Since the next morning is not a workday, sleeping in would provide the needed rest on the other side of the clock. While extra snooze time would be great, when you have noisy neighbors like I do, it’s just not possible.
This past weekend I went to bed well after midnight. Before I retired, I managed to get the dingo awake from her early slumber and toddled her out to do some wee hours business. I hoped she would then sleep a bit later in the morning. Pets all settled in; I drifted off to sleep without even bothering to set an alarm. The bliss of knowing I could wake whenever my body had rested enough was calming and it felt like a holiday. Of course, this was all a dream. In my sleep deprived state, I had forgotten about the neighborhood’s early risers.
The raucous commotion came right at sunrise and startled all of us out of our slumber. As the dingo flip flopped like a fish to right herself out of her crashed sleep state, I stretched and groused a bit. The noisy conversations began to rise in volume. Clearly, they were just getting started. My cat gave me the side eye as I disturbed her stretched out form. She didn’t even hesitate to pop the dog’s face as the dingo jumped up against the side of the bed. That’s my cue to get it moving so her aging bladder can be emptied right away. Stumbling up, I grabbed a wrap and leashed the dog. We stepped out and noticed several of the noisemakers across the small pond.
As the dingo sniffed around, I scanned the water. There were just two sandhill cranes and a small group of ducks. As they began vocalizing, I was astounded to hear the rising quacking of the ducks within the disturbance. The sandhill cranes were trumpeting continuously – no one was sleeping at this point I’m sure – and the ducks were quacking right back. The small band of waterfowl wasn’t backing down, even as the sandhill cranes began strolling in their direction.
Continuously broadcasting their desire for the ducks to skedaddle, the cranes rose in volume and aggressively stalked right over to the five ducks. By this point, the dingo had lost interest in relieving herself and joined me in watching the show. Necks lowered in an outstretched fashion, they continued to trumpet this displeasure. It was clear they were ready to run off the quackers, but the ducks remained spaced out like a small advancing line about to get pummeled.
The rattling rose. The outrage of the cranes was obvious. They descended the small embankment and amped up their speed toward the line of ducks. Quacking defiantly, the ducks waddled around but soon took to the sky. The cranes sounded off a few moments more then settled into preening. As the silence settled in, it hit me how with noisy neighbors like this, I’m going to have to go to bed earlier.