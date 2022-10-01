I’m typing this column with a wary eye to outside, waiting for Ian to bring the winds it’s been threatening to smite us with for the past few days.
A meme on Facebook summed up the situation nicely: “Waiting for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle.” We’ve known for days that this thing might come our way, and it took its sweet time deciding whether or not to pay us a visit.
My goal is to finish the column and send it to the newspaper before it gets really bad and we lose power. I figure we have a 50-50 shot at keeping the power. Time will tell.
I shouldn’t be quite so concerned about the loss of power, because we have a generator. Unfortunately, the breaker to the generator might not be functioning. I have a memory of someone repairing one of our AC units who said we had a bad breaker and swapped it out with the breaker for the generator, promising to come back and fix it. He vanished. (If you are the guy I’m talking about, please put down the paper and call me ASAP.)
We tried to get an electrician in. Unfortunately, the one who installed the generator couldn’t get in to see us until Oct. 5, which would be too late. So, we checked with another company who promised to try and send someone our way Monday.
When the woman who I believe managed the schedule called me to tell me he wasn’t going to make it that day, she was near tears. I assured her it was OK and learned that she’d been dealing with customers that apparently took their frustration about the storm out on her. She tried to get someone on Tuesday to come, but that didn’t work either.
And I need to comment on some people’s behavior. Look, I get this is a frustrating situation. It doesn’t help that this is basically the last minute to get this dealt with – that’s not on the poor woman you berated. Should I and others have dealt with this maybe two weeks ago? Yes. For crying out loud, pound a pillow if you’re upset but don’t take it out on people like her.
Even though I dropped the ball on the generator, we are prepared for the hurricane. We have water, canned food, and dog food for Gerry (very important). I had to check two stores, but we have Diet Dr. Pepper, which is a staple in this house (and who knew it was something people would buy up before a hurricane?). And yes, there is chocolate.
Let me pause here and thank those who have been checking on me, who also have been tracking the storm on my behalf even though they don’t even LIVE in Florida. You all are good friends and I’m honored to have you.
I can hear the wind sometimes and of course it’s raining at the moment. We are currently under a hurricane warning and possibly a tornado warning, which we need like a hole in the head. So there’s plenty of things that could freak me out if I let it.
But while I’m somewhat concerned, I’m not freaking out. I’ve gone through the trifecta of Charley, Frances, and Jeanne in 2004. I got through Irma five years ago. I can get through Ian. No, it may not be fun – in fact, parts of it will be unpleasant if we lose power – but there is life on the other side of this, and we’ll get there.
See you on the other side.