Last week, my preacher posted a meme on Facebook. It read, “If people don’t know you are a Christian, you’re probably not doing something right.”
I liked it and decided to share it on my own wall. I then went merrily on my way, not having a clue about the small storm that was brewing.
Before too long I discovered that some people took issue with the statement. One person even went to far as to publish in a comment a copy of the meme with the word “not” x’ed out. Others chose to tell me I was wrong, that no one needed to know whether I was a Christian. Some pointed out that Jesus had taught in the Sermon on the Mount to not let your left hand know what your right hand was doing. And a couple said that they knew some non-believers that behaved better than self-proclaimed Christians.
So, this raises a question: Should people know whether I’m a Christian?
There are those who honestly don’t want to know. They don’t mind someone being a Christian if they keep it to themselves. Just put it in a box and don’t let it out in public is their attitude. They want Christians to be sight unseen, their religion a stealthy one at best.
Unfortunately for them, that’s not what Jesus taught.
Let’s deal with one objection: Jesus did say, in Matthew 6:3, that when we give, we should not let our left hand know what our right hand is doing. But if you read verses one and two of the passage, this is talking about doing good deeds so that people see us and praise us.
There is something else that Jesus said. In Matthew 5:14-16, Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven.”
Here, Jesus calls us light. Light can be hard to hide, especially if it’s on a stand. Jesus says we need to stand out in darkness. Why? So people can praise us? No, but so that they can praise God.
It is wrong for anyone claiming to be a Christian to use their light to glorify themselves. Instead, we should be looking for ways for people to praise God, not us.
There is a difference between doing things to be seen and being seen. The first is forbidden. The latter is going to happen. What are people seeing?
It is sad but I must agree with a couple of people that claimed they knew non-believers who behaved better in public than believers. Some people loudly claim to be Christian but when you look at them you know they’re inconsistent. If we are truly one of Christ’s followers, we should make every effort to match our behavior to His ways. Otherwise, our light is marred and God is not glorified.
The whole thing reminds me of a joke I share for your enjoyment:
A police officer pulled up behind two cars at a red light. The light turned green but the lead car did not immediately move.
The officer watched as the woman in the middle vehicle began blaring her horn and loudly berate the other driver, being less than complimentary. The officer then got out and arrested the angry woman.
She spent the night in jail. When she was released, she demanded to know why she’d been taken in.
The cop replied, “Well, I heard you honking your horn and yelling at that other driver. I also heard music from the local Christian radio station playing from your vehicle and noticed a sticker on your back bumper for a local congregation and another one saying you loved Jesus. Honestly, ma’am? I thought you’d stolen the car!”