I hope this finds all of you safe and well after Hurricane Ian, and your families and friends, as well. Here at the Health Department, we are working to get back to normal operations after manning the Special Needs Shelter and Emergency Operations Center during and after the storm. Today, I would like to highlight some of the efforts by health department staff to protect and ensure the health of all Highlands County residents and visitors during this activation for Hurricane Ian.
Every health department employee statewide is mandated to work during emergency situations, like storms. We train every year to know what is needed and how to do our jobs when the time comes to respond. Do we hope that time never comes? Absolutely! But, if you have lived in Florida for any length of time, you know it’s just a matter of when, not if.
Most of our staff are assigned to work at the Special Needs Shelter during storms. Led by our director of nurses and shelter manager, Tessa Hickey, this team works 12-hour shifts as long as needed to take care of residents and visitors who have special medical needs or are electrically dependent for a variety of reasons. All of our school nurses are assigned here, along with clerical and IT staff. Please join me in thanking the following staff, in no particular order, for their selfless efforts to assist those in our county who might otherwise not have a safe place to shelter: Austin Foster, Jucef Martinez, Angie Robles, Denielle Froelich, Wendy Torres, Ahylia Ramnarain, Ashley Sherley, Alysha Velasquez, Amanda Pearson, Khalila Montague, Valorie Hunt, Karen DeForest, Laura Sherrill, Thomas Arcati, Pam Belanger, Kim Pollard, James Folkner, Laurie Cyril, Rebecca Farias, Jackie Stimson, Andrea DeSantiago, Charika Hodo, Jennifer Haak, Sabrina Schenkel, Fatima Smith-Taylor, Kelley Sneider, Ayanna Harris, Migdalia Colon, Dorrie Johnston, Brittney Smith, Kayle Pella, Kevin Munoz, Carolina Santana, Ytsel Garcia, and, last but most certainly not least, Selina Blaine.
The Health Department team at the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, was led by our interim health officer, Jennifer Roth. She was joined by Lorie Jackson, our Emergency Preparedness planner, and Pam Crain, our public information officer. This team is known as Emergency Support Function 8 (ESF8) Health and Medical, and they are at the EOC to take calls and assist with any health or medical issues that may come up before, during and after the storm. Basically, they work together with county and state officials and local response partners to make decisions and take necessary actions to keep our county safe, share health information with the public, mitigate damage, and initiate recovery protocols.
Our Environmental Health and Epidemiology staff are often the least visible teams but are tasked with work that impacts the health of some of the most vulnerable people in our county. Environmental Health staff work tirelessly after any storm to inspect public water supplies under our jurisdiction and ensure food service facilities at group care homes, such as schools and senior living centers, are safe. Our Epidemiology team monitors disease reporting systems to ensure that no outbreaks are missed, and reports are sent to the state on any issues that may come up with water- or foodborne diseases or animal bites. Leading these teams are Patrick Hickey, Environmental Health and Epidemiology director; Jason Wolfe, Environmental Health manager, and Melissa Youngblood, Environmental Health supervisor. These leaders work alongside the following dedicated team of biological scientists and health department staff, again in no particular order: Tammy Palmerton, Shareen Childes, Yashira Sanchez, Bria Wilson, Ileana Santiago, Machele Albritton, Marcy Scharett, Melissa Hoffman, and Nelly Cabral. These teams also help with setup and take down of the Special Needs Shelter before and after the storm.
Finally, I would like to acknowledge the help of some special team members who, while not part of the regular DOH-Highlands staff, are crucial to any successful emergency response. I’m referring to those who volunteer to leave their home counties and come to help in areas of greatest need. During Hurricane Ian, the auxiliary DOH team members in Highlands County are Hunter Bailey, planning consultant from Gulf County; Trisha Dall, Environmental Health staff member from Okaloosa County, and Laurie Owens, Environmental Health staff member from St. Lucie County. All health department staff leave their families and work long hours to protect the counties and people we serve during emergencies. But these special team members go the extra mile and bring much needed relief to the local county health department staff by lending their skills and energy when and where it is most needed.
Again, everyone here at the Health Department hopes you are safe and your homes were not damaged. We feel privileged to serve the people of Highlands County, especially during these extraordinary times when so much is needed. Thank you for understanding that we will work tirelessly to take care of your needs, but it may take time to return to normal operations. Please join me in sending a very heartfelt thank you to all responders in all agencies who put others first to ensure the lives and property of all Floridians are protected and essential services are restored, and our deepest condolences to those who have lost so much.