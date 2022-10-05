I hope this finds all of you safe and well after Hurricane Ian, and your families and friends, as well. Here at the Health Department, we are working to get back to normal operations after manning the Special Needs Shelter and Emergency Operations Center during and after the storm. Today, I would like to highlight some of the efforts by health department staff to protect and ensure the health of all Highlands County residents and visitors during this activation for Hurricane Ian.

Every health department employee statewide is mandated to work during emergency situations, like storms. We train every year to know what is needed and how to do our jobs when the time comes to respond. Do we hope that time never comes? Absolutely! But, if you have lived in Florida for any length of time, you know it’s just a matter of when, not if.

