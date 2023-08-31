Just like that, my easy-going weekend got my eyebrows raised when I saw the notification. Apparently, there are spinners to monitor out there in the warm waters. Hoping it was all just a misunderstanding, I logged into the National Hurricane Center website. While the news wasn’t red alert just yet, the yellow and red icons did not make me grin.
It is September and we need to keep wise about the weather, but may I say I just don’t care to participate in storm season this year? Hurricanes are never a pleasant experience and I believe I could happily age without ever having to experience one again. I scrolled on, a bit of glaze over my eyes. I allowed my thoughts to spool over what I might need to prepare. Then I enjoyed a few of my favorite humorous videos on Facebook offering their own take on storm prep. Somehow enjoying a little foolishness and fun makes the storm malaise lift long enough for me to get with the program. Seeing another very intentional list of all thing’s hurricane preparation, I sighed. Honestly, I’m just not feeling it.
This is an annual weather pattern and thus we know preparations are properly done well in advance. Of course, there are also all sorts of other things in life that seem to take precedence over getting storm stuff done. The delicate balance of prepping while also doing daily life is often off kilter for me. Busy about work and hobbies, I have lists for my lists and add to them until it works in my daily flow to scratch something off. Having a named storm swinging by for a few days is certain to throw off my groove.
Looking at the colorful scribbles of possible tracks, I pondered on the plans already laid out for the coming week. Would things need to be rescheduled? Did I need to make a big box store run or could I manage with the minimal supplies currently on hand. This is my quandary. Knowing what I know, and having lists for it all, I just need to get past the hump of annoyance accompanied by a touch of denial and move into preparation mode.
A good soak would be OK with me if the winds stay within reasonable limits. Category 1 or 2 is more than enough thank you very much. It’s when we move into the 3’s and 4’s that things get twitchy. It is all that uncertainty. Trying to decide how much effort to protect, supplies to buy and preparations to make become a series of multiple-choice answers for questions that keep changing. The whole thing is pretty exasperating.
Maybe I’ll plan on getting a few storm snacks in the next couple of days. Some fancy cookies could provide proper motivation to get me moving on stocking up. Hopefully there will be some left. Of course, then there is the struggle of deciding when to break into the treats. How do you know when it is time to pop open those hurricane snacks? I guess we will have to watch the weather and use this upcoming week as a good prompt to get supplies before the clouds darken our skies.