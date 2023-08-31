Just like that, my easy-going weekend got my eyebrows raised when I saw the notification. Apparently, there are spinners to monitor out there in the warm waters. Hoping it was all just a misunderstanding, I logged into the National Hurricane Center website. While the news wasn’t red alert just yet, the yellow and red icons did not make me grin.

It is September and we need to keep wise about the weather, but may I say I just don’t care to participate in storm season this year? Hurricanes are never a pleasant experience and I believe I could happily age without ever having to experience one again. I scrolled on, a bit of glaze over my eyes. I allowed my thoughts to spool over what I might need to prepare. Then I enjoyed a few of my favorite humorous videos on Facebook offering their own take on storm prep. Somehow enjoying a little foolishness and fun makes the storm malaise lift long enough for me to get with the program. Seeing another very intentional list of all thing’s hurricane preparation, I sighed. Honestly, I’m just not feeling it.

Recommended for you