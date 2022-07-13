Here’s some advice, “never start a sentence with “everyone knows” because everyone doesn’t know. There will never be peace as long as people call each other religious hacks, rabid right, lunatic left, religious bigots, unqualified and referring to others of differing opinions “so-called”. Disparagement never made friends with anyone. The media is the worst at twisting and changing the narrative in order to stir up dissent.
I read a book many years ago called “In Our Defense” by Caroline Kennedy. I liked that book. Sometimes though I didn’t agree with everything she wrote, so I’d stop and go do a little research to see where and why I disagreed with her. For the most part it gave me the opportunity to read the Constitution, and Bill of Rights, and get a fuller understanding of what was written there. I was hooked on the law, and never lifted a novel again.
I started actually listening in to the oral arguments at the Supreme Court on C-span. How many people would be stunned to hear that Jack the Cake Baker, who wouldn’t bake a marriage cake for a gay wedding. didn’t win a gay vs straight argument at the Supreme Court? As I poured over the oral arguments, I learned what the case was really about ... and it wasn’t about baking a cake, or even who the cake was being baked for. The media painted that picture. So much for the media.
I also read the oral arguments on the original Roe v Wade ruling. I read the original Jane Roe’s (not her real name BTW) book, and have watched interviews by the daughter she gave birth to anyway. I have since read the oral arguments on the recent Supreme Court ruling. I read the dissents and the assents. I then did some serious research on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s opinion on Roe v Wade. She spoke for 90 minutes at the University of Chicago Law School about it. (Feel free to Google it, before you sign on to a Ruth Sent Me club.) Most students thought they were going to hear her support the 1973 ruling, but she did not. If anyone that thinks I am a “lunatic” because I agree with her, surely hasn’t done their own homework.
Today, most people get their opinions from the television. After Walter Cronkite died, my dad called the TV news, and the commentator news that erupted, starting with Huntley and Brinkley and moving swiftly into the Lemons, and Carlsons of today “clown shows.” I won’t go that far, because I know how to do research.
Sometimes I can honestly say that the one whom I tend to agree with the most, has been guilty of telling only “part of the story.” The part that would garner the most righteous indignation out of me, and then multiply that by thousands and you’ve got a mob that believes because why? Who among us is the most virtuous? The “don’t say gay law” is another area of great concern. If adults won’t do research, won’t read and won’t study, I guess I can agree that it’s more important to try and cure that by sharpening up the reading, writing and cyphering skills of our kids, rather than trying to get them to memorize the 46 different genders in the universe; at least until after third grade.
So my question is, would you like to talk about it? I’ve read all the arguments ... have you? You might understand why someone had the opinion they did, rather than just labeling them as women haters. This overturning of Roe v Wade had so much more to do with how it had exploded to the point of the Feds ruling our private hospitals, and clinics and doctors. Ruth was aware there was a line that the Feds shouldn’t cross with some of those issues and when the Feds were coming so close to lording over physicians that vowed to “do no harm,” and believed it, it no longer was an issue about those that wanted to take part, could do so, it was coming alarmingly close to “you will, or your won’t have a practice.”
I am in just as much disagreement with those that think it was only about saving babies. It wasn’t. Ruth Ginsburg talked about how much she feared the overreach would come and so many would blow up without doing the research. It completely baffles me why counseling clinics in Colorado are being vandalized, when that state has made abortion legal, clear up to the minute before a baby takes its first breath. How can I carry on an intelligent conversation with someone that has bandwagon reasoning?
Legal arguments tend to have two very valid sides. It might do everyone good to read them both and calm down. Trust me, I can generally tell in a nano-second whether someone’s opinion comes from the horses mouth, or the other end.
Tish Jeffers is a resident of Sebring.