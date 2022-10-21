Prior to meeting my wife Becky, I thought antiques were musty old things that old people collected. I soon discovered a whole new world and perspective. It started with a visit to her childhood home in Ludlow, Massachusetts. The house was built in the 1700’s and I don’t believe that presently there is a square corner anywhere in the house.

What I was impressed by was the wide floorboards, low ceilings and the large fireplace that was at one time the center of the kitchen where everything was cooked and baked. The floorboards were 12-18 inches wide and secured with cut nails. There are wear patterns in the wood from thousands of shoes walking over them for hundreds of years. There are stories recorded in those floorboards.

