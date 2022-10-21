Prior to meeting my wife Becky, I thought antiques were musty old things that old people collected. I soon discovered a whole new world and perspective. It started with a visit to her childhood home in Ludlow, Massachusetts. The house was built in the 1700’s and I don’t believe that presently there is a square corner anywhere in the house.
What I was impressed by was the wide floorboards, low ceilings and the large fireplace that was at one time the center of the kitchen where everything was cooked and baked. The floorboards were 12-18 inches wide and secured with cut nails. There are wear patterns in the wood from thousands of shoes walking over them for hundreds of years. There are stories recorded in those floorboards.
My first night sleeping in the small bedroom that was once Becky’s in an antique brass bed was a revelation. It was small and narrow, and I realized our early ancestors were smaller versions of adults today. Our diets and nutrition today have caused all of us to be bigger and taller.
The trim and millwork inside the house were mostly original and you could see the effort and craftmanship that was put into the wood. There were no electric routers and table saws back then, it was done slowly with hand tools. For an Industrial Arts woodworking teacher, I was humbled and impressed. The house continues to be in the family.
Going to the barn was another adventure to see the post and beam construction, all held together by mortise and tenon joints secured with pegs. It took skilled craftsmen time to do it right the first time to have their structure stand the test of time. One of my favorite TV shows is “Barnwood Builders” where a team of dedicated craftsmen take down log cabins and post and beam barns to repurpose the structures. I marvel how our ancestors made such fine structures with just hand tools.
Becky continued to bring me along on the journey of antique-ing. I learned that antiques have a story to tell of who and how they were made, how they were used, and how they survived to be seen and used today. I have had in my shop a dovetail joint jig to be used with a modern power router, but to see the perfect dovetail joints in a drawer of an antique dresser made by a handsaw and chisel is something to be appreciated.
I have a bias toward antiques made from wood since it is the medium I have worked with the most, but there is so much more. Fabrics and linens, especially quilts will have their own stories. Quilts were often made by a “quilting bee” where a group came together to work on a quilt, and you can imagine the chatter that went on. Plates, jugs and flatware all were common items that went on from one generation to the next, and if we are lucky, still here for us to enjoy.
As I walk around our house, it is a mini museum of antiques and a host of family stories. Our collection has been refined as Becky has culled the collection over the years to have mostly the items that have a personal relationship with our family history. When we move on, our children will have many of these items in their own homes.
I mentioned these items in a previous article, but they have special meaning for us. Our dining room oak table is well over 100 years old and is where Becky’s dad did his homework as a small boy. The mantle clock on top of the five-board cupboard dates to the late 1700’s when it was in a stagecoach station in the Berkshires near where Becky’s family lived in Massachusetts. It still works and keeps accurate time and I enjoy hearing it chime on the hour. Everything has a story as a personal connection or is something that you research the background and appreciate it even more.
I am writing these thoughts on a state-of-the-art computer and the irony is not lost on me. I do enjoy the conveniences of our modern world, but I have taken the time to appreciate our journey to be where we are today. To recognize the efforts of the craftsmen and women that came before us is something we all need to do and appreciate the values our ancestors lived by. They found ways to make things that served a key purpose and didn’t have time or resources for luxuries. Our world today is a consumable “throw-away” world and we are being sold so many things we really don’t need but want.
When I view antiques, it helps me reconnect with the values of craftsmanship and the values our ancestors lived by. It is quite a contrast of how we live today. Take some time and go visit an antique shop or historical village and reflect on the stories that are there to be discovered.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.