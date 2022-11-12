First off, am I the only one to think that getting a storm this late in the season is totally unfair? Especially after Ian?
As I type this, recently upgraded Hurricane Nicole is scheduled to be a “rain event” for Central Florida. That’s a nice way of saying it’s going to pour. It will be nowhere as bad as Ian, but it is a gift from Mother Nature I could do without.
It brings back unpleasant memories of 2004, when we were battered by not one, not two, but three storms that year. That was “fun,” in the same way a root canal is “fun.” We were not happy campers that year when it came to the hurricane season.
Now, we apparently get to look forward to wind and rain tonight (Wednesday) going into tomorrow morning. Lots of things like the schools have closed down in anticipation of bad weather. Some things have not. I am not planning to venture out of the house before Friday unless I must.
With any luck, by the time you read this Nicole will simply be a bad memory. And hopefully it will mark the end of hurricane season until next year. I would like that.
But Nicole isn’t the only news this week. In case you missed it (and given voter turnout, maybe a lot of you did), we had the midterm elections. The election took place on Tuesday, and Wednesday was our chance to survey the wreckage.
Contrary to what we’d been led to expect, there was no tremendous “red wave.” The results came out quite mixed. Social media reaction wasn’t as insane as I’d feared. At least there didn’t seem to be a general cry that democracy was destroyed.
Yes, I know we’re not a democracy, we’re a representative republic. And I’m glad we are. Why? I refer you to my favorite definition of democracy: three wolves and a sheep deciding what’s for lunch.
But our government and way of doing things is still intact. It may be taking a beating here and there, but it’s still working more often than not. And we’re working on fixing where it doesn’t.
Time will tell who controls the House and Senate. There’s at least one runoff I know of, maybe more. And like it or not, when the dust settles on this go-round the specter of the 2024 presidential election will raise its head. Buckle up – it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
I cannot end this column without referring one particular election. In Pennsylvania, Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected as a state representative. There’s one teeny-tiny issue about this: DeLuca died of lymphoma last month.
It was too late to take him off the ballot, so he “ran” against Green Party candidate Queonia “Zarah” Livingston. Livingston ran on a far-left agenda, including drug legalization and a $20/hour minimum wage.
Analysts believe that a lot of people who voted knew DeLuca was dead but couldn’t bear the thought of Livingston winning. A special election will be held in the spring to select someone living for the seat.
If you voted this time around, good for you. If you didn’t, I wish you’d think about getting informed and voting the next time around. Every American has a stake in the future of this county. More of us should act like it.