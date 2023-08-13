I can honestly say that I don’t know anyone that hasn’t experienced more stress than normal at some point in the last few years, ever since the COVID pandemic first began. No matter if it’s related to psychological trauma (a deeply distressing or disturbing experience) or societal or personal concerns, financial hardships, political divides or more, it has caused heightened levels of stress in our lives.
Stress, of course, can be both good and bad. Good stress is called eustress. A couple of examples of eustress include being excited for a new job but feeling stressed about the unknown of it, or if going on a vacation but feeling stressed having to plan it and getting to the plane on time. Eustress can be beneficial for our health, motivation, performance, and emotional well-being.
Stress itself is a signal to our body with the message that we need to solve a situation that we are faced with. Some change, positive change, is healthy. When we experience stress, our nervous system gets activated and floods our body with adrenaline, cortisol, and norepinephrine hormones. These hormones heighten our senses through increasing our heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, giving us an energy boost, and helping us focus, to get through the change we need. Short term once-in-a-while stress is not harmful, our body will go back to the normal hormone level after it’s all said and done.
Negative stress, however, can be very harmful to our bodies. Stress turns problematic when we are experiencing frequent acute, chronic, or toxic stress. Frequent acute stress is when we experience stress often, such as arguing daily with a loved one or constantly getting stuck in traffic jams. Frequent acute stress can cause symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, mood swings, lack of focus, and anger. These symptoms will resolve when the stressful situation passes. For example, if you change the time you drive to work and don’t get stuck in those traffic jams every day then your symptoms will fade. You can also learn coping skills that help you keep calm when you are in a stressful situation.
Chronic stress is a steady non-stop sense of feeling stressed and overwhelmed over a long period of time with limited relief. Such as being abused, having a high-danger job, or having ongoing financial difficulties. The almost constant flood of adrenaline, cortisol, and norepinephrine hormone builds up over time and causes significant health issues including high blood pressure, digestive issues, nausea, and physical pain. Toxic stress is when you get no relief from the stress at all.
All stress can affect our lives, but what most people are not aware of is that severe stress can cause physical health issues and mental health concerns. And, even more interesting is the fact that trauma, if not managed or treated, can impact our physical health even years after it occurred. Lasting or suppressed trauma can trigger chronic autoimmune illnesses, heart attacks, diabetes, strokes, and even cancers.
If you think you may be experiencing frequent acute, chronic or toxic stress, or have physical or mental health symptoms, then now is the time to act to seek help and assistance. When was the last time you had a physical? Don’t know where to start? Contact your local health department or your insurance for local resources.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.