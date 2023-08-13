I can honestly say that I don’t know anyone that hasn’t experienced more stress than normal at some point in the last few years, ever since the COVID pandemic first began. No matter if it’s related to psychological trauma (a deeply distressing or disturbing experience) or societal or personal concerns, financial hardships, political divides or more, it has caused heightened levels of stress in our lives.

Stress, of course, can be both good and bad. Good stress is called eustress. A couple of examples of eustress include being excited for a new job but feeling stressed about the unknown of it, or if going on a vacation but feeling stressed having to plan it and getting to the plane on time. Eustress can be beneficial for our health, motivation, performance, and emotional well-being.

