The morning dawned hot and steamy, perfect for a day at the springs. Snaking along with the other early birds, we entered the recreation area and headed for tube rental.
The expectation was quiet conversation as we drifted lazily down a crystal stream under moss draped oaks. Dragging a monstrous double tube, we waited in the tram line for a ride to the spring head, then joined the masses funneling to the launch area.
Our double tube was so large we had to wait for enough room to drag it to the edge of the launch platform. Others were balking at the 72 degree flow, but our kids were like a duo of ducks and quietly slipped in.
He placed our raft onto the clear stream and held it steady, urging me to turn around and sit back onto it. Trusting the floating rubber raft, I plopped down, drifting away from the elevated launch and right into the river’s strong current.
“Wait,” he hollered. “Try to hold on.” Of course, there was nothing to grasp but the quick silver motion of the spring fed river. I commenced to a frantic flailing of my hands and kicking my feet as the river burbled, perhaps with laughter. Just like that, off I went. I twisted around so he could see my face and hollered how I couldn’t get back.
As I floated further out of reach, he yelled across this widening span of water what should he do? Realizing this day of tubing for two was about to become a solo journey, I yelled “jump!”
He instantly disappeared under the crystalline depths. Shocked, I waited to see where he’d surface. Pulled aside by the current, he struggled to swim back to me. I burst out laughing in relief as I continued to drift just out of his reach until I got snagged by the first of many trees that day.
He tossed his sodden ball cap into our inflatable loveseat and clung to the side of the rubber raft. He seemed to be saying something.
“What? What are you saying? What do you want me to do,” I questioned, as he struggled to speak. “I can’t understand you. I can’t make out what you’re saying,” Finally, he wheezed out enough volume.
“I’m trying to catch my breath,” he gasped, as it flooded over me. He had just jumped into that 72 degree water. Like a shock to your system, the poor guy was still trying to recover.
I held onto the fallen tree’s emergent branches as he planted his flip flopped feet onto the slimy trunk. Slipping and sliding, he’d fall in and I’d get soaked, causing me to dissolve in laughter. If I tried to help, I’d lose my grip on the tree.
In a final push, he propelled himself up onto the massive tube and collapsed in exhaustion. “Are we relaxing yet,” he croaked, as I hooted with laughter. Our kids, safely floating out of the splash zone hollered, “shoe! His shoe!”
His left flip flop was spiraling in an eddy. Eluding our efforts, it slipped off on a solo journey, no doubt enjoying a few moments of peaceful bliss on the beautiful river.