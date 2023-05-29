Victoria Raussin

Millions of Americans celebrate Memorial Day, honoring the memory of those service members who have been lost. It is also vital to recognize the millions of veterans who made it home and struggle with substance use, mental health disorders, or suicidal ideation.

Substance use disorders in veteran populations are linked to homelessness and suicide. In Florida are over 1.4 million veterans, the third largest veteran population in the nation.

