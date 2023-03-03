I contacted Madison approach on my way back from Milwaukee during a night flight early in my flying career. I had accumulated about 350 hours in my logbook as PIC (Pilot in Command). I was gaining confidence. I enjoyed flying at night; the world looked different as all the towns and cities were brightly lit, and during my flight between Madison and Milwaukee it was easy to stay on course as I followed the four-lane interstate highway all the way. The traffic was always heavy, and I just followed the ribbon of headlights and taillights.

My retuning altitude going west was 3,000 feet. When I came within 20 miles out from Madison, I made contact with ATC, Madison approach control. I told the controller I had the airport in sight. I began my descent. The controller cleared me to land on runway 21 since traffic around the airport was light. I could see everything clearly – it was a beautiful night.

