I contacted Madison approach on my way back from Milwaukee during a night flight early in my flying career. I had accumulated about 350 hours in my logbook as PIC (Pilot in Command). I was gaining confidence. I enjoyed flying at night; the world looked different as all the towns and cities were brightly lit, and during my flight between Madison and Milwaukee it was easy to stay on course as I followed the four-lane interstate highway all the way. The traffic was always heavy, and I just followed the ribbon of headlights and taillights.
My retuning altitude going west was 3,000 feet. When I came within 20 miles out from Madison, I made contact with ATC, Madison approach control. I told the controller I had the airport in sight. I began my descent. The controller cleared me to land on runway 21 since traffic around the airport was light. I could see everything clearly – it was a beautiful night.
Suddenly I lost sight of the airport, the beacon, runway lights, and other lights I expected around the airport. I contacted the controller and he immediately told me to pull up in a rather energetic and forceful voice. I did that and as quick as the lights had disappeared, they appeared again.
In my descent, I had come below a ridge that was just east of the airport, blocking the lights. If I had continued, I would have done a “CFIT”, Controlled Flight Into Terrain. In the dark you cannot see landforms if they don’t have any lights on their surface. It was a very important lesson learned that night.
I made many more night flights between Madison and Milwaukee as I had evening business in Milwaukee and it was easier to fly over and back instead of driving, at least that was what I told myself. Actually, when I totaled the time to and from each airport to where I had to be, it was quicker to drive, but nearly not as much fun.
On one of the night flights, I took a friend along. We were much later on the return flight and coming back to Madison the tower control was closed, so I just had to use the common airport frequency and announce my intentions. By clicking on my microphone a number of times, I could brighten or dim the runway lights. The winds were calm, so I came in on runway 32. My friend got a kick out of seeing the runway lights change. The Cessna 152 I was flying had the landing light in the left wing, so I had the surface of the runway easily viewed out my left shoulder and I settled into the runway. Runway 32 was close to 6,000 feet long, so I just let the plane slowly settle to the surface. As I watched the runway surface get closer, I heard a strange sound. It was the wheels rolling: I never felt us touch the runway. That was a smooth landing for the books.
As the years have gone and I have gained more time in my logbook, I don’t fly at night unless there is no alternative. You need to be skilled at flying on your instruments because you could easily fly into an unseen cloud and lose all reference to the ground. If you are flying in an unpopulated area or over water, there is no easily seen horizon, and again you need to closely monitor your instruments to maintain level flight and your altitude.
Flying around our area, once you get beyond US 27, there are not many lights for ground reference. Orange groves and cattle pastures are big dark holes below you. You can see Sebring, Avon Park, and Lake Placid that are located on the ribbon of traffic on Highway 27. Beyond that, it is dark. In a single engine airplane at night, if something goes wrong, your options are limited. Why take such a risk?
At night, airport beacons are seen from great distances as green and white flashes. When I was with my friend Ron Owen in his twin engine Cessna 310 coming back from Kansas City, we were at 10,000 feet cruising along just on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Well over 120 miles out I could see the beacons for Tampa airport and others along the coast and soon I could see the beacon from the Sebring Regional Airport. It was one of those crystal-clear evenings, and I knew the direction to look for the beacon. It was faint, but soon all the other airports like Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Avon Park were all showing their green and white colors.
Flying at the end of the day at dusk on a clear evening is beautiful. Often the winds are calm and the setting sun creates a soft glow that is unique from the air. As it will get dark, I will be headed back to Sebring and bring the plane home safely as the white runway lights are turned on by my radio and the blue taxiway lights guide me back to the hangar.
There is a lesson to be learned from my adventure going into Madison so many years ago. Don’t get distracted and lose sight of your goal. Stay focused and on course, and you will have many safe landings in life.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.