After the final school bell rang in May and students eagerly embraced the joys of summer, many people assume that activity at the School Board of Highlands County slows down. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In Highlands County schools, the summer season is a bustling period for our departments. From facility projects to student programs and professional development opportunities, the School Board of Highlands County remains dedicated to enhancing the educational experience during the break. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to give you a glimpse into the many things happening across our district in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year.
One of the primary areas of focus for the School Board over the summer is facility improvement projects. The district’s Facilities Department works diligently during this time to carry out renovations and upgrades in schools across the county. From routine maintenance tasks to large-scale renovations, summer allows for uninterrupted progress on these essential projects. Whether it’s repairing roofs, updating classrooms, or enhancing school security measures, the Facilities Department ensures that the learning environment is safe and conducive to academic excellence when students return in the fall. Much of this needed work was made possible through the community support of the half-cent sales tax, and I am thankful to the voters of Highlands County for supporting this initiative.
Throughout the summer, our Human Resources Department has been busy processing the many new hires who are joining our School Board family. Our HR staff works with school and district administrators to help newly hired teachers and support staff navigate the on-boarding process, and make sure that they are ready to begin when school starts. The Human Resources Department has also been busy providing in-person and virtual Recruitment Fairs, for both instructional and non-instructional positions. At these events, staff is on site to assist with the application process, and school leaders are present to connect with potential employees. As of the time of this article going to print, this summer we have hired almost 85 new teachers as well as a number of other non-instructional staff.
Behind the scenes, the School Board’s Transportation Department remains active during the summer as well. Bus maintenance and repairs take place to ensure that the fleet is in excellent condition for the upcoming school year. In addition, the department conducts bus driver training for new drivers. Over the summer we have hired seven bus drivers and currently have an additional four in classes. These training sessions focus on teaching safe driving practices, emergency protocols, and student management techniques. By investing in thorough training for bus drivers, the School Board prioritizes student safety and efficient transportation services.
Summer break is not only an opportunity for students to recharge, but it also serves as a time for educators, staff, and administrators to engage in professional learning. The School Board of Highlands County provides a wide array of professional learning opportunities to enhance the skills and expertise of its dedicated professionals. These programs include workshops, seminars, and training sessions designed to equip educators with the latest teaching methodologies, curriculum updates, and technological advancements. Teachers and administrators attended the AVID Summer Institute, the Certipot Career and Technical Education Certification Conference, the Heartland Educational Consortium Leadership Conference, the Standards Institute, Curriculum Mapping and Macro Planning, among many other professional learning events. By investing in professional development, the School Board ensures that teachers and staff are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of students. I appreciate all of the individuals who gave of their time this summer on behalf of their students.
While students enjoy some of the freedoms that come with summer break, many also take the opportunity to learn and acquire new skills. Driver’s Education programs offered by the School Board allow high school students to obtain the skills and required coursework to obtain their driver’s license. These programs provide comprehensive instruction on traffic laws, safe driving techniques, and defensive driving skills. By offering this vital training over the summer, the School Board empowers students to become responsible and confident drivers while ensuring their safety on the road.
Summer also found students taking advantage of educational and leadership development opportunities. Highlands County was well represented at the 95th Florida State FFA Convention and Expo, with both middle and high school students attending. We also had students make the trip to Tallahassee to attend Boys and Girls State, and students in the Project Search program spent the summer learning employability skills and visiting local businesses for a behind-the-scenes look at what is involved in various career fields. Additionally, STEM Scholars from all three high schools spent a week at Florida Gulf Coast University doing hands-on engineering activities. These are just a few of the ways that our student kept busy this summer, learning, and building leadership experiences that will benefit them now and in the future.
As you can see, the School Board of Highlands County remains active during the summer months. From facility projects, hiring activities, sand student events to bus driver training and professional development opportunities, the School Board demonstrates its commitment to providing an excellent educational experience. I thank everyone who played a role in these summer preparations.
These planning and training efforts of course do not end when students return to school on August 10th. Throughout the year we will continue to provide supports to students, teachers, and staff, and address any ongoing facility needs. The district decisions impacting these efforts are steered in large part by input provided by faculty, staff, and school leaders. I appreciate everyone who provided feedback on a variety of topics through district surveys as well as through personal communication with me during my school listening tours or through personal visits, and I encourage all of our faculty and staff members to continue to lend their voices to the conversation as we all work to support success students.
Throughout the year I will provide monthly updates on school related issues and events, as well as on other topics that impact our school district. Please make sure to look for my Superintendent’s Corner here in the Highlands News-Sun to read about the great things going on in Highlands County Schools.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Highlands County School District.