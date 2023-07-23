After the final school bell rang in May and students eagerly embraced the joys of summer, many people assume that activity at the School Board of Highlands County slows down. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In Highlands County schools, the summer season is a bustling period for our departments. From facility projects to student programs and professional development opportunities, the School Board of Highlands County remains dedicated to enhancing the educational experience during the break. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to give you a glimpse into the many things happening across our district in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year.

One of the primary areas of focus for the School Board over the summer is facility improvement projects. The district’s Facilities Department works diligently during this time to carry out renovations and upgrades in schools across the county. From routine maintenance tasks to large-scale renovations, summer allows for uninterrupted progress on these essential projects. Whether it’s repairing roofs, updating classrooms, or enhancing school security measures, the Facilities Department ensures that the learning environment is safe and conducive to academic excellence when students return in the fall. Much of this needed work was made possible through the community support of the half-cent sales tax, and I am thankful to the voters of Highlands County for supporting this initiative.

