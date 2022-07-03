As the travel industry continues to recover and evolve after the March 2020 COVID pandemic beginning, travel trends are changing very quickly. Pent up demand, surging prices and labor shortages are creating quite the challenge for tourism-related businesses. Thanks to the Travel Smart News, here is a snapshot of summer travel trends for 2022, plus some innovative efforts happening in the world of tourism.
AAA estimates a record 42 million people will be taking road trips this Fourth of July holiday weekend. Including air travel, AAA predicts there will be a total of 47.9 million people traveling for the weekend. The average lowest airfare is 14% more than last year at $201/ticket. Mid-range hotel rates have increased 23%, with the average lowest nightly rates coming in at $244/night. The average lowest car rental rates are $110/day.
This is a 3.7% increase from 2021 and brings travel records closer to pre-pandemic levels. It’s estimated there will be 3.55 million people traveling by air for the weekend, and 2.42 million people will travel by bus, train or cruise.
The U.S. Travel Association projects all segments of travel will surge in the short term due to pent-up demand and consumer savings. According to the U.S. Travel’s biannual forecast, the surge in short-term travel spending and volume is not expected to last, though, leading to slower growth in the later years of the forecast, which runs through 2026. The association estimates that $1.05 trillion will be spent on travel in America this year, which is still 10% below 2019 levels and 16% below where it should have been in 2022 if not for the pandemic.
Studies show that sustainability is important for many travelers, and we are seeing big brands listening. IHG is partnering with Unilever to replace bathroom miniatures with bulk amenities. Unilever’s largest brand, Dove, will supply full-size hand wash, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion to the Essential and suites Collection (Holiday Inn, Express, avid, Staybridge and Candlewood). As well as switching to bulk amenities, the brand is also working to eliminate single-use items.
Travelers continue to eye shorter getaways in 2022 as more than half of Americans (53%) plan to make their next vacation a “micro-cation,” according to Allianz Partners USA’s 14th annual Vacation Confidence Index. Allianz, which first coined the term in 2019, defines a micro-cation as a leisure trip at least 100 miles away from home that’s four nights or fewer in duration. Nearly one-quarter of respondents (23%) are even planning multiple micro-vacations before summer is over. That figure is up two points from 2021.
Virtual reality is helping visitors experience key attractions in a destination. The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau created Virtual Reality videos that visitors can experience when they come into the Welcome Center. A total of eight VR videos, each about a minute long, will be available for viewing then the set-up is complete and launched in late August. The videos were produced in partnership with students at Shenandoah University.
And speaking of welcoming visitors, several key events will be bringing tourists to Highlands County during the remaining summer months.
July
- July 1-4: Dixie Youth State Baseball Tournaments(Max Long Recreational Complex)
- July 23-24: Youth Lacrosse Tournament(Highlands Co. Sports Complex)
- July 29-31: Caladium Festival(Town of Lake Placid)
August
- Aug. 19-21: Motosurf/Motoskate(Sebring Civic Center)
Aug. 27-28: US Drift/Drift for America (Sebring International Raceway)
September
- Sept. 17-18: Fall Prep Lacrosse(Highlands Co. Sports Complex)
Sept. 23-25: SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America (Sebring International Raceway)
- Indicates event received Visit Sebring/Highlands Co. Tourist Development Council (TDC) grant funds.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the Lead Marketing Consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.