When I was dating in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, dating was so different from how it seems now. Does anybody even use the expression “dating” any more? How about “Going steady?” When I moved to Sebring, I met a great guy who suggested, three weeks after we met, that we ‘go steady.’ After I recovered from roaring with laughter, I asked, “Aren’t we a little ‘long in the tooth’ to be going steady? Shall I wear your class ring on a chain around my neck or one from one of your previous marriages?”
Unfortunately, I was kidding and he was dead serious. It did not end well.
Back when I was dating, parents grew concerned if their son had three dates with any young lady they had not yet met and started insisting on a ‘meet and greet.’ This would consist of the excruciatingly awkward Sunday dinner. It was usually early in the day, maybe after church, a few hours of not-so-subtle questioning to divine your intentions for their son. I did this for years. I’m thinking they wanted to get a really good look at the ‘enchantress’ who was eyeing their son, the Prince. I had to ‘dress up’ and ‘act’ like a lady – whatever that was – for a whole afternoon. All I really expected was a good meal, not realizing I might have to ‘sing for my supper.’
In my late teens, I spent many a Sunday dinner with Hank and Geneva Service and their three brilliant, good-looking sons, two of which I had dated in succession. Years later, after all three had married, the parents good-naturedly remarked that they thought I might have “finished up” with their youngest son, Greg, who was three years younger and ‘technically’ off limits. We never dated.
Even into my early 20’s, I had no interest in being either a wife or a mother any time soon so It took me a while to catch on. By then, Geneva was offering me her sons’ favorite recipes and telling me she was saving Hank’s hand-made cradle for her first grandchild. Each son was what used to be called “a great catch.” Each went on to become an attorney and enjoy the same loving marriages as their delightful parents.
During my first year as a flight attendant, I dated a new-hire pilot named Jim. Both on reserve with hectic schedules, I thought we had an understanding that this was just a casual romance. I was surprised when this divorced father of two little kids invited me for Sunday dinner with his parents, hours from Manhattan in New Jersey. That was my first mistake. Caught off guard, I found myself being ‘interviewed’ for step-momhood when I was barely out of my teens myself.
While his two small children were not present, there were many references to them. After dinner, out came the boxes of dog-eared photos of what seemed like every single photo taken of Jim during his school years. Then there were the shelves of trophies from Jim’s teenage years in various sports. I grew homesick for my own family and started sharing stories about my four much-younger siblings and how I missed those good times when they were little. That was probably my second mistake.
As planned, we stayed the night ... at opposite ends of the house. On the stairs, Jim gave me a chaste kiss on the cheek and said, “We have a lot to talk about tomorrow on the ride back.” I lay in bed in his sister’s former teenage bedroom, so like a time capsule with all the pom-poms, ruffles and busy, flowered wallpaper. I stared at the ceiling for most of the night. I didn’t want to have a kid – or inherit a kid. I wanted to be a kid for just a few more years.
It seemed to take forever to get back to New York. Lots of long silences. Lots of unfinished sentences. Even more unanswered questions. At my door, Jim tried to make a lame joke, “Well, that went well ...” before disappearing from my life forever. From then on, I only dated men with grown kids.