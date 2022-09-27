When I was dating in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, dating was so different from how it seems now. Does anybody even use the expression “dating” any more? How about “Going steady?” When I moved to Sebring, I met a great guy who suggested, three weeks after we met, that we ‘go steady.’ After I recovered from roaring with laughter, I asked, “Aren’t we a little ‘long in the tooth’ to be going steady? Shall I wear your class ring on a chain around my neck or one from one of your previous marriages?”

Unfortunately, I was kidding and he was dead serious. It did not end well.

