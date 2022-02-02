You would think I would have been prepared for it when the call came that my beloved foster father had died.
Dan Saunders was, after all, 93 years old. As both of us became less mobile, we depended on phone calls to keep in touch and, while his fine mind never faltered, there was no denying he was becoming more physically frail as time went on. His strong voice sounded less so year to year. When several family members drove down to visit me a few years ago, I felt a cold hand on my heart at how much he had aged. He was still ‘in the moment’ but I realized his time was growing short. He could share a story, find amusement in little things. While once in charge of the lives of hundreds of passengers for decades as an Eastern Airlines captain, he accepted age-imposed limitations with grace and good humor. He let his daughter drive.
I realized if I wanted to honor this singularly most important person in my life, I had better start writing. Someday he would live on only in the hearts and minds of those who had known and loved him. Some day you too will ‘get the call’ and need to rise above your sadness, sorrow, pain. I suggest you start right now to collect your thoughts and put them on paper. I know you can. If you submit an obituary to your local newspaper, you will have to gather your thoughts and your facts together when you can barely think straight. You want it right, accurate. You will be gently guided by ministers, the obit writer, relatives – summing up a life – names, dates, military service, accomplishments, names of grown children, grandchildren, even great-grand kids. Make your list now, update it as time goes on. Sunrise, sunset ...
At family get-togethers, people like to reminisce, tell family stories. A good time to ask things like “How did you and grandma meet?,” “Tell us about your wedding,” “Grandma, what was wartime like with you home and granddad overseas?” Just get the conversation going, sit back and be amazed at the stories people tell. You might even record it, unobtrusively. The eulogy will be your most personal, lasting memory of someone so important in your life. It is here when you want most to make that person come alive one last time – in your own words. Start now. Write it while you can handle it.
Here is the way I did it, part of the longer eulogy I wrote to honor my foster father:
“How to sum up the life of someone who was larger than life? Someone who had attended Duke University for two years under the Navy V5 pilot training program, completing carrier qualification and serving during the Korean War flying single-engine fighter bombers from a variety of aircraft carriers when barely out of his teens. How to describe a lifetime with someone who was — and will always be — the singularly most important person in my life? There are no words and, at the same time, a million words.
“By the time Dan was 27, he had three small children two years apart in age, a 13-year-old holy terror of a foster daughter (that would be me) and then a fourth child before he was 30.
“Dan was a new-hire pilot with Eastern Airlines in 1955. In 1963, I joined Eastern as a flight attendant, working Dan’s last flight when he retired in 1988. After we leveled off at 30,000 feet, he spoke to the passengers for the last time from the cockpit. I felt such pride listening to that marvelous deep voice and watching the way the people always responded to it. They put down whatever they were doing and paid rapt attention to every word. As he spoke – sounding like God himself assuring them of a pleasant trip – I could see shoulders relax and expressions on many faces soften, so calmed by his words and delivery that they did not immediately take up whatever they had been doing even after he finished.
“It is that calmness I will remember most about Dan. He had a powerful voice that could command your attention when necessary but, more often, he was the voice of reason, gently persuading his children rather than ‘pulling rank.’
“Despite all that Dan accomplished in his long life, I feel sure he was proudest of the family he created and nurtured.”
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.