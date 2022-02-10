Surveying my ornamental gardens following this past hard freeze, I sipped my coffee and bemoaned the burning. Bromeliads showed patches of variation along their stiffened leaves, denoting burst cells within, soon to become dry and lifeless patches among the greenery.
The frost-burnt leaves of shrubbery was equally shocking. It was as if Jack Frost walked our plot of plantings with a flame thrower, crisping all the upper and outer edges of each island. At first the cold damage seemed minimal but after about a week, the dying vegetation offered a much starker report. Leaves were dropping off shrubs and favored beds were shriveling and turning brown. This hard freeze hardly left any plant untouched. Even our tall palms and birds of paradise showed the bronzed edges of frostbite.
I mentally began the process of a hard reset, figuring out how we would begin to cut back once spring fully arrived. As I looked over the now dead weeds, the one bonus of the burning, leaves from a large orchid tree drifted down. Bright magenta flowers, recently bursting into bloom, were beginning to litter the yard. I hoped this beauty would recover from the frost enough to maintain its stunning springtime floral display. Gazing upward I saw large insects darting about, feeding on the nectar of these gorgeous flowers dotting the large tree.
What insects were these, I pondered, so large that they had caught my eye from the ground? Assuming I was viewing beetles or perhaps dragonflies, what I was observing was feeding on the flowers which neither of those species are apt to do. Then a third arrived and the chittering cued me in to an amazing sight.
Hummingbirds had settled in for the morning and were alternating on feeding on the blooms and fighting over the food source. Watching their remarkable flight, I immediately thought of Tinkerbell and fairy lore. Their emerald feathers shining in the sunlight, a male’s red throat was a flash of crimson. They hovered during feeding, then dipped and dove chasing one another away from an apparently delectable bloom with a lot of vocalizations.
Observing a pair perching, then feeding and disappearing over and over to one location, it hit me. They were nesting. Delighted by the apparent choice of a nearby tree to raise their young, we put out the hummingbird feeder by the surviving orange trumpet vine they had been enjoying intermittently.
Later when we headed out to shop, I noticed the dusting. Our vehicle was covered with a light coating of pollen. Spring was slipping in despite the recent heavy frost. Delighted to have weathered the handful of winter days, I am already looking forward to cleaning up the yard once the risk of further freezing weather has passed. In the meantime, I’m watching out for those baby birds and enjoying the colorful shower of flowers that heralds our spring.