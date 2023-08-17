It will come as no revelation that it has been ridiculously warm outside lately, but even so, there is still much to see in the great outdoors. If you can bear the blistering sun, excessive afternoon humidity and the daily threat of thunderstorms, nature is out there putting on a show. Birds that I normally would have assumed hadn’t yet arrived in our region are out there even if it is over 100 degrees most days. From American Redstarts to Northern Parulas, Black-and-white and Prothonotary warblers, those of us out here sweating out the sightings are having really good birding days.
While I might have struggled to believe it if I hadn’t been observing it firsthand through my own binoculars, fall migration has already begun. Typically, many birds fly back into Florida in early September, but birds I would have previously referred to as fall migrants are already back and out there doing their thing. It seems that migration may no longer be such a definitive season for some of these birds in our region of Florida.
Even more surprising is how the birds move about shortly after sunrise as usual, but then remain active even in the heat of the afternoon. There’s not as much activity as those late morning bursts of bird chatter and movement, but there are still delightful candy-colored warblers and melodious vireos out there singing from deep within the tree canopy, even in the baking heat.
Wading birds have been observed hunkering down in the mid-afternoons, vibrating their throat pouches in response to the high heat. Known as gular fluttering, this behavior allows the moist mucous membranes of the bird’s mouth to carry away excess body heat. You may even see the bird sitting with its beak slightly open. Similar to how a dog will pant to lower its body temperature, the herons are trying to cool themselves down. If you’re playing on area lakes, please keep plenty of distance between your watercraft and nesting or perching birds as they are doing their best to beat the heat. Startling the birds leaves chicks exposed to the baking sun and even just a few moments can cause them to perish.
When darkness falls, the owls and nighthawks are still out there hunting in the heavy heat of night. I’ve been amazed by how many evenings it is still near 90 degrees even after 10 p.m. Even so, the Great horned owls are still calling across my neighborhood and the nighthawks are still calling “peent” and diving after insects in the balmy air. You might not know that these swooping bandits of the night consume hundreds of mosquitoes each evening, but it’s great to know they are out there helping to reduce the population of biting bugs.
If you maintain bird feeders, you may not be seeing those familiar songbirds much right now. Likely they are staying under forest cover to remain cool. Out there under the wilds of the thick overhead canopy of leaves, those of us adventurous enough to brave the heat are seeing plenty of blue jays, cardinals, and titmice. Just hang in there and as soon as things cool off you’ll start seeing your neighborhood birds again.