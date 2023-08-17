It will come as no revelation that it has been ridiculously warm outside lately, but even so, there is still much to see in the great outdoors. If you can bear the blistering sun, excessive afternoon humidity and the daily threat of thunderstorms, nature is out there putting on a show. Birds that I normally would have assumed hadn’t yet arrived in our region are out there even if it is over 100 degrees most days. From American Redstarts to Northern Parulas, Black-and-white and Prothonotary warblers, those of us out here sweating out the sightings are having really good birding days.

While I might have struggled to believe it if I hadn’t been observing it firsthand through my own binoculars, fall migration has already begun. Typically, many birds fly back into Florida in early September, but birds I would have previously referred to as fall migrants are already back and out there doing their thing. It seems that migration may no longer be such a definitive season for some of these birds in our region of Florida.

