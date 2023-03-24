Every pilot began in some sort of trainer aircraft. Many general aviation or GA pilots began with the venerable Cessna 150, Piper Cub, Cherokee 140, or a Cessna 172. All are fine aircraft that will help you learn the basics of airmanship and let you build skill and time as pilot in command, or PIC.

If they have not already earned the GA wings, often aviators that enter the military will be acquainted with the military’s version of the trainer. During WW II, the Stearman Bi-plane and other variations of that type of aircraft brought our military pilot ranks up to speed quickly. From the Stearman pilots transitioned to the T-6 with a big ol’ radial engine up front. From there it was often to the aircraft they would fly in combat, either a multi-engine bomber or transport aircraft or a fighter. The pace was fast and furious. Statistics indicated that in WW II we lost more pilots and crews in training than we lost in combat. Times have changed.

