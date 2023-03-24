Every pilot began in some sort of trainer aircraft. Many general aviation or GA pilots began with the venerable Cessna 150, Piper Cub, Cherokee 140, or a Cessna 172. All are fine aircraft that will help you learn the basics of airmanship and let you build skill and time as pilot in command, or PIC.
If they have not already earned the GA wings, often aviators that enter the military will be acquainted with the military’s version of the trainer. During WW II, the Stearman Bi-plane and other variations of that type of aircraft brought our military pilot ranks up to speed quickly. From the Stearman pilots transitioned to the T-6 with a big ol’ radial engine up front. From there it was often to the aircraft they would fly in combat, either a multi-engine bomber or transport aircraft or a fighter. The pace was fast and furious. Statistics indicated that in WW II we lost more pilots and crews in training than we lost in combat. Times have changed.
If you have been listening overhead today, and it will last over the weekend and into next week, our local skies will be filled with the sounds of historic military trainers of the T-34 variety. The T-34 was put into service after WW II and has trained thousands of military pilots. Different branches have different names and markings for the T-34, but it is really the same airframe.
Some of our high school aviation program instructors learned to fly in the T-34 at the beginning of their military flying careers. There are many fond memories that I have heard about the T-34 and the different characteristics of different models and different engine configurations. The bottom line is the T-34 did its job and provided the basis for the pilots to move on to their assignments in bigger and more advanced aircraft.
We are not being invaded by a T-34 air force. The planes and pilots are here to practice and become recertified to fly in formation during airshows. Sun-N-Fun, which begins next week, is the big regional airshow in Lakeland. On Tuesday, March 28, the T-34s will have a mass departure to the Lakeland Linder Airport.
Formation flying requires a great deal of skill to say tight and level or in a certain position. There is a lead aircraft that everyone in the formation follows. Different positions require different training, whether you are Lead, Wing, or Trail. If you are flying a left or right wing position, you are not looking ahead but at some key point on the lead aircraft and follow the lead’s movements entirely through all the maneuvers.
These pilots are dedicated and skilled aviators. Owning and maintaining a “warbird” is not for the faint of heart or those on a limited budget. They are also not rich millionaires with expensive play-toys, but everyday folks who have made significant sacrifices to put what resources they have into flying and maintaining these amazing aircraft.
Before flight, they will hold a briefing to make sure everyone is on the same page. After the flight there will be another briefing that can be brutally honest in the assessment of went well and what didn’t. When flying close together there is no room for error or lack of concentration. If there is a problem, a radio call of Break-it-off will be made and everyone in the formation knows which way to turn to break apart the formation safely. In previous years when they were here, I had the chance to fly in the back seat of one of the T-34s and experienced the different maneuvers they practiced. I came away with an even greater respect for the skill they have to fly these aircraft in formation.
A great place for you to see and watch the T-34s take off and recover is at the Runway Café outdoor porch and enjoy a tasty hamburger at the same time. You can also find seating on the administration building porch facing the flight line. It will be quite a show and it will be noisy. You may even see some of the T-34s take off in formation.
There are a couple of reasons the T-34s have come to Sebring Regional Airport. It is a historic place and served us well during WW II training pilots and crews. It is also a relatively quiet airspace where the T-34s can practice their formations with not a great deal of other aircraft in the airspace with them.
So, as you hear multiple engines in the air this weekend, look up and you will see some history flying by. You will have your own local airshow and the price of admission is just to look up.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.